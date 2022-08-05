^

Sports

Fajardo leads BPC race with Perez as closest rival

The Philippine Star
August 5, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer stalwart June Mar Fajardo kept pole position in the race for the PBA Philippine Cup’s Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award at the end of the quarterfinal phase with teammate CJ Perez on his tail.

Fajardo, who has been enjoying a return-to-form after getting sidelined by a shin injury in 2020, stayed ahead of the field with 42.7 statistical points while Perez maintained No. 2 spot with 39.7 SPs.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo is making a strong case for his ninth BPC plum with eye-popping averages of 17.9 points, league-best 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steal and 1.5 block.

Perez, for his part, posted impressive stat lines of 17.5 markers, 7.4 boards, 6.0 dimes, and 2.4 steals.

The SMB duo looms as the strongest BPC bets with closest rivals in Scottie Thompson (37.5) Japeth Aguilar (33.1) and Christian Standhardinger (32.8) of Barangay Ginebra.

having played their last games of the tournament already.

After the Gin Kings troika were Robert Bolick (32.63) and Jamie Malonzo (32.60) both from NorthPort, a team that didn’t make it past the elims.

Meralco’s Chris Newsome (32.5) and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, whose teams are still playing in the semifinals, shared eighth and ninth while Calvin Oftana of losing quarterfinalist NLEX (32.4) rounded out the Top 10.

Meanwhile, Blackwater’s Ato Ular (21.1 SPs) continued to show the way among rookies with Converge’s Justin Arana (21.5), NorthPort’s JM Calma (19.1), Phoenix’ Tyler Tio (18.2) and Converge’s Jio Ambohot (17.9) trailing him.

JUNE MAR FAJARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barcenilla delivers as Philippines draws with Israel in Chess Olympiad

Barcenilla delivers as Philippines draws with Israel in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla showed incredible grit in delivering a match-saving victory in an upset 2-2 draw by the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Paragua's gutsy win tows Philippines past Sweden, into Top 10 of Chess Olympiad

Paragua's gutsy win tows Philippines past Sweden, into Top 10 of Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Grandmaster Mark Paragua dug deep into his endgame bag of tricks as he carved out the nerve-wracking victory on top board...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas youth players Harris, Nolasco invited to NBA&rsquo;s Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

Gilas youth players Harris, Nolasco invited to NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Gilas boys Jared Bahay and Caelum Harris, and Gilas girl Camille Nolasco are joined by two others in the camp organized by...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers open PVL Invitational semis on high, send Army to brink

Cool Smashers open PVL Invitational semis on high, send Army to brink

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Despite a hiccup that saw them give up a three-point lead in the second frame as Army went on to tie the game at one set apiece,...
Sports
fbtw
Palomata, PLDT disrupt Cignal for 2-0 PVL semis slate

Palomata, PLDT disrupt Cignal for 2-0 PVL semis slate

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Buoyed by Dell Palomata's 19 points, PLDT continued its stride in the single-round semis as they maintained the lead over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Creamline repels army in four-setter

Creamline repels army in four-setter

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline drew strength from the power-hitting duo of Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez as it trounced Army Black Mamba, 25-21,...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, SMB go for 2-0 lead

TNT, SMB go for 2-0 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
TNT and San Miguel target a 2-0 lead but have to be cautious enough against their respective rivals who are expected to make...
Sports
fbtw
Kai eyed by Asian NBA investors

Kai eyed by Asian NBA investors

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
A syndicate of Asian investors is bidding to purchase an undisclosed NBA franchise and former Charlotte Hornets international...
Sports
fbtw
Banjo strikes as Philippines draws with Israel; Pinays fall

Banjo strikes as Philippines draws with Israel; Pinays fall

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla showed admirable grit in delivering a match-saving victory in a 2-2 upset draw by the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Eala drops 2nd-round match

Eala drops 2nd-round match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala succumbed to seasoned foe Germany’s Katharina Hobgarski, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round of the elite W100 Grodzisk...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with