Palomata, PLDT disrupt Cignal for 2-0 PVL semis slate

Dell Palomata and the PLDT High Speed Hitters celebrate during their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals match at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Thursday

ANTIPOLO — The PLDT High Speed Hitters stymied sister team Cignal HD, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23, for a 2-0 start in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals bid at the Ynares Center here on Thursday.

Buoyed by Dell Palomata's 19 points, PLDT continued its stride in the single-round semis as they maintained the lead over the rest of the local clubs.

Related Stories Cool Smashers open PVL Invitational semis on high, send Army to brink

The High Speed Hitters bucked a slow start after giving up the opening set to the fit again HD Spikers who were back in full strength after their previous loss to PLDT as well.

Playing supporting role to Palomata was Jovie Prado, who saw her first taste of action in the conference.

Prado finished with nine points while Jules Samonte added 12 markers.

In the fourth set closer, PLDT needed to fight back from a 14-19 hole as the HD Spikers looked primed to force a deciding fifth set.

But a 9-2 run flipped the script on Cignal as they took the 23-21 advantage.

And while Cignal saved two match points, Erika Santos came out with the clutch kill to finish the close out.

Ces Molina was the bright spot for the HD Spikers with 20 points in the losing effort.

PLDT thus put themselves in prime position to fight for a spot in the final where the top two teams after the single round robin format of the six teams in the semifinal will meet for a single match for all the marbles.

The High Speed Hitters hope to continue their roll when they face the Creamline Cool Smashers on Saturday, August 6.

Cignal, meanwhile, will look to bounce back against the Army Black Mamba also on Saturday.