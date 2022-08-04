Gilas youth players Harris, Nolasco invited to NBAâ€™s Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

^

Gilas youth players Harris, Nolasco invited to NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 1:54pm
Camille Nolasco (L) and Caelum Harris
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Three Gilas Pilipinas youth players will be among Filipinos to participate in the upcoming Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia camp next week.

Gilas boys Jared Bahay and Caelum Harris, and Gilas girl Camille Nolasco are joined by two others in the camp organized by NBA, FIBA and Basketball Australia — where more than 60 players from 15 countries across the Asia Pacific will undergo elite basketball training.

The Gilas youth players, along with LA John Andres and Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa, will be coached by NBA players Jarrett Allen, Josh Green, Cameron Johnson and Coby White from August 7-10 at the NBA Global Academy in Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Also overseeing the camp are NBA assistant coaches Damian Cotter, David Akinyooye and Eric Glass.

New York Knicks international scout and Serbia Men's National Team assistant coach Adam Tatalovich, ex-WNBA players Kristi Harrower and Annie La Fleur, and former Australia Women's National Team player Jenni Screen will also be at the camp as BWB Asia coaches.

The players and coaches will be leading the young Filipinos and the rest of the campers through a variety of activities including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, 3-point contests, 5-on-5 scrimmages, and life skills and leadership development sessions.

At the end of the camp, a BWB Asia 2022 MVP, Defensive MVP, Three-Point Champion, and the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Awards will be given out to distinguished campers.

It can be recalled that NBA prospect Kai Sotto was able to attend the BWB Global Camp back in 2020.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey and Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards are among BWB alumni.

Gilas youth players Harris, Nolasco invited to NBA's Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

