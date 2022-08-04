^

MPBL: San Juan, Sarangani, Bataan favored over rivals

Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 11:20am
MPBL: San Juan, Sarangani, Bataan favored over rivals
Yvan Ludovice plays a key role for the Sarangani Marlins.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan, Sarangani aim to extend their winning runs while Bataan will try to recover in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlike Pilipinas Basketball League) presented by Xtreme on Friday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The San Juan Knights Go for Gold will tackle the skidding Bacoor Strikers at 7 p.m., following the 5 p.m. opener between the Bataan Camaya Coast Risers and the Laguna Krah Heroes.

The Sarangani Marlins will clash with the host Muntinlupa Cagers at 9 p.m.

Now led by Judel Fuentes and Michael Calisaan, San Juan is picked over Bacoor as it has won its last three games and climbed to the upper half of the standings of the 22-team tournament with a 6-4 record in the North division.

In contrast, Bacoor has dropped three in a row and needs fine performances from RJ Ramirez, Mark Montuano and Mark Pangilinan in order to better its 2-5 card in the South Division.

The Risers, who own a 6-2 slate in the North division, are slight picks over the Heroes, who are on a seven-game slide for a 1-8 mark in the South division.

Sarangani, powered by YouTube sensation Kyt Jimenez, Yvan Ludovice and veteran Gabby Espinas, is on a two-game roll and, with its 7-2 slate in the South, is favored over Muntinlupa (2-4).

