Eala stumbles against higher-ranked foe in Poland tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 8:54am
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala could not get past the higher-seeded Katharina Hobgarski of Germany in their Round of 32 contest in the W100 Grodzisk Mazowiecki in Poland on Wednesday.

Eala, who had just made her 100K debut, was swept, 4-6, 3-6, in a match that lasted an hour and a half.

In the opening frame, Eala's comeback was stymied by the German after getting within a game, 4-5, following a 1-3 start.

But the 17-year-old was stopped on her tracks as Hobgarski held her serve and took the 1-0 set lead, 6-4.

Set 2 saw the Filipina within a game anew, 3-4, after winning her service game in the 7th game.

But Hobgarski was able to create space when she saved a break point then stringing together two more points to claim the 5-3 advantage.

Despite Eala looking to deny the German the sweep in Game 9 where she forced a deuce, the 14th seed of the tournament was able to score back-to-back points to claim the win.

Hobgarksi was coming off a bye in the first round of the tournament.

The early exit ended a streak of two semifinals appearances for Eala in her last two tiffs in Spain.

