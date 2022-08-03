^

UP asserts mastery with 56-point win over Blazers in Filoil preseason tiff

August 3, 2022
Games Friday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)
9 a.m. - Mapua vs UE
11 a.m. - CSB vs Perpetual
1 p.m. - San Sebastian vs San Beda
3 p.m. - NU vs Adamson
5 p.m. - UP vs EAC

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines continues to prove to be the class of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, running roughshod on College of St. Benilde by 56 points, 117-61, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Five Fighting Maroons were in double-digits, led by RC Calimag who had 21 points built on five threes. Henry Galinato posted 16 points and nine rebounds in his tournament debut, while Zavier Lucero chimed in 11 points, four rebounds, and three steals.

"Maganda lang po siguro ang gising. Nahanap lang din ng teammates so salamat sa kanila," said Calimag as they became the first and only team with four wins in the tournament backed by Filoil Logistics Company, EcoOil, Hanes, Gatorade, Smart Sports, Molten, Nature's Spring, Reyes Barbecue/Calle Reyes, Brother's Burger, and has Delta Sportswear as its official outfitter.

State U blew the game wide open with a 30-12 second quarter for a 51-30 halftime lead. They then scored 11 unanswered to open the third period and ultimately dropped 64 points in the second half.

UP led by as much as 58, 114-56, and dominated all departments: 62-27 in rebounds, 32-16 in assists, 56-24 in points in the paint, 25-8 in second chance points, 23-8 in points off turnovers, 21-6 in fastbreak points, and 64-34 in bench points.

"We played well. It was our most dominant game, in terms of final score, in recent history, but still many things to work on, of course," said assistant coach Mo Gingerich as they reclaimed solo lead in Group A.

For the 1-2 Blazers, former Fighting Maroon Will Gozum was the lone player in double-digits with 17 points.

In the other games today, the FEU Tamaraws and the Adamson Soaring Falcons edged San Beda and Perpetual, respectivelyl.

The Tams beat the Red Lions, 82-73, while the Falcons nipped the Altas, 68-61.

The Scores:

UP 117 -- Calimag 21, Galinato 16, Alarcon 14, Tamayo 14, Lucero 11, Diouf 9, Ramos 7, Fortea 6, Abadiano 5, Torculas 5, Gonzales 5, Cagulangan 4.
CSB 61 -- Gozum 17, Cajucom 9, Sangco 6, Dimayuga 6, Davis 5, Sumabat 5, Mara 4, Pasturan 3, Vanguardia 2, Jarque 2, Nayve 0, Marcos 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 51-30, 85-44, 117-61.

