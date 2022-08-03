^

Sports

The Swim Academy PH shines in Super Series aquathlon

Camille Anne M. Arcilla - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 2:03pm
The Swim Academy PH shines in Super Series aquathlon
The Swim Academy Swimmers with Coach Moi Yamoyam.

MANILA, Philippines – The Swim Academy (TSA) Philippines came through at the Super Series-Super Aquathlon event last July 31 at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub. The aquathlon is the first of the three-part series, with Super Duathlon and Super Triathlon in line next. 

Sixteen participants from TSA joined in — six for Super Aquathlon (350-meter and 3-kilometer run) and 10 for All Stars (700-meter swim and 6-kilometer run). TSA placed in top spots with six podium finishers in their respective age groups. 

The Super Series aims to inspire people to begin their multisport journey by offering progressively designed series of pocket events. 

“We are grateful to have participated in this event and hopefully, this would be the first of many for this year and we are looking forward to that,” Coach Moi Yamoyam of The Swim Academy said.

Founder and Coach of The Swim Academy (TSA) Moi Yamoyam.
 

Start with swim

Yamoyam, who is also the co-founder for Endurance Lab PH, said that of the three disciplines in multisport, swimming is the most difficult to learn without the coach. 

“Swim helps more on the run than run helps more on the swim. I strongly recommend swimming not just for running but to all other sports,” he said. 

He also added that there’s a difference between competitive swimming and multisport. 

“They are particularly the same but the difference is the mileage you need to complete on a weekly basis and the strokes that you need to learn,” Yamoyam said.

As a coach, he follows the total immersion approach. His students would have to do what they could follow and they could start with that.

“Any exercise you do, you start by understanding the mechanics how it is done, you isolate a certain movement then put it all together then that's going to be the whole movement itself,” he said.

For those who are interested to enroll in Yamoyam’s class, you can message him at the Swim Academy PH’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SwimAcademyPH), Endurance Lab PH’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/endurancelabph), or e-mail at [email protected]

Albert Banaag, a senior, won first in his age category.
 
Coach Moi during the Super Series Aquathlon Swim.
 
Gail Madrilejos won in her age category 2.
 
Reigner Pascual, third placer place in his age category.
 

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is shaping up to be a preview of what could be the Gilas lineup for the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson coming to town

Clarkson coming to town

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
NBA guard Jordan Clarkson is flying to Manila with his mother Janie, brother Bear and a trainer from his Utah Jazz team to...
Sports
fbtw
Paragua's gutsy win tows Philippines past Sweden, into Top 10 of Chess Olympiad

Paragua's gutsy win tows Philippines past Sweden, into Top 10 of Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Grandmaster Mark Paragua dug deep into his endgame bag of tricks as he carved out the nerve-wracking victory on top board...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Eala, ranked No. 282 in the world, was able to sweep qualifier Laura Svatikova of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 64...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ramos, who was sidelined with injury, further depleted a Gilas lineup that was missing a naturalized player, and PBA stars...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Asusano cops women's shot put gold in ASEAN Para Games

Asusano cops women's shot put gold in ASEAN Para Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Asusano heaved a 5.65 meters on her fourth attempt to not only capture her second gold after ruling javelin Monday but also...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers eye payback vs Power Hitters in PVL semis

HD Spikers eye payback vs Power Hitters in PVL semis

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The HD Spikers were shorthanded the last time they faced the Power Hitters in a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 defeat in an elimination-round...
Sports
fbtw
Janrey Pasaol eager to follow in brother Alvin's footsteps in UAAP

Janrey Pasaol eager to follow in brother Alvin's footsteps in UAAP

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Despite wanting to make his own name for himself, the youngest of two Pasaol siblings said that he wants to emulate the way...
Sports
fbtw
UE drubs Arellano in Filoil cagefest for 1st win since 2019

UE drubs Arellano in Filoil cagefest for 1st win since 2019

2 hours ago
Not only is this the Red Warriors' first win in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, it's also their first win since October...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals

PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals

By Tony Finau | 3 hours ago
Tony Finau claimed his third PGA Tour victory in the span of 12 months after securing back-to-back titles at the 3M Open and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with