UE drubs Arellano in Filoil cagefest for 1st win since 2019

MANILA, Philippines — After almost three years, University of the East is finally a winner once more, as they downed Arellano University, 58-50, inside San Juan's Filoil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday.

Not only is this the Red Warriors' first win in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, it's also their first win since October 30, 2019 — the last game of the UAAP 82 Men's Basketball Tournament elimination round. Then, they were still led by Rey Suerte, Alex Diakhite, and Philip Manalang as they edged out National University, 79-76.

"Actually, tama kayo, dati, puro good game lang nasasabi sa amin, pero ngayon, congratulations talaga sa boys," said a beaming head coach Jack Santiago, in his first post-win interview after a 0-14 record in UAAP 84 and then 0-3 start in Group B of the preseason tournament backed by Filoil Logistics Company, EcoOil, Hanes, Gatorade, Smart Sports, Molten, Nature's Spring, Reyes Barbecue/Calle Reyes, Brother's Burger, and has Delta Sportswear as its official outfitter.

This time around, it was Nico Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan who showed the way, with the former recording 17 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists and the latter registering nine markers, five boards, and two pilfers. They keyed both of UE's big runs to pull away: 15-2 after tip-off and then 18-5 in the third quarter.

Still, the Chiefs battled and neared to within six, 50-56, with 34.3 ticks to go before the Red Warriors' defense forced two stops and two turnovers the rest of the way. A basket from CJ Payawal was the icing on the cake that was an emotional win for the Recto-based squad.

"Yung patience ng coaches sa amin sa practice, yun ang nagmo-motivate sa amin," said a teary-eyed Pagsanjan, after they sent Arellano to their fourth loss in a row.

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines University remained unscathed after Renzo Navarro and Vincent Cunanan fronted their fourth quarter surge to blow by University of Sto. Tomas, 83-73.

Navarro ended with 12 points and nine assists, while Cunanan finished with 17 markers, five rebounds, three dimes, and three steals, with seven of his output coming in the final frame where they outscored their opponents, 23-12.

"Actually, nagalit ako nung first half kasi kaya lumaki ang lamang ng UST, we didn't follow the game plan. Kaya sabi ko talaga, we have to follow the game plan," said head coach Gilbert Malabanan as they overcame a 13-point first quarter deficit to rise to 3-0 in Group B.

"Nag-trust lang kami sa game plan ni coach. Kaya kahit nahirapan, nag-enjoy pa rin kami sa ginagawa namin," added Cunanan, who helped make up for an off-game from Mac Guadana who only had two points.

Despite coming alive in the third period, the Pirates were still trailing by one early in the final frame, before Cunanan dropped seven points in a 15-6 run that sent them ahead, 77-69, inside the last three minutes. The Growling Tigers ran out of gas at that point and succumbed to their first loss in two games.



The Scores:

First Game:

LPU 83 -- Cunanan 17, Barba 16, Umali 16, Navarro 12, Bravo 11, Penafiel 4, Montano 3, Guadana 2, Larupay 2, Aviles 0, Omandac 0, Caduyac 0.

UST 73 -- Herrera 12, Cabanero 11, Stevens 9, Concepcion 8, Sanyos 5, Wilson 5, Lazarte 5, Garing 4, Mantua 3, M. Pangilinan 3, Baclaan 3, Escobido 2, R. Pangilinan 2, Gesalem 1, Manalang 0, Canoy 0.

Quarters: 10-23, 34-42, 60-61, 83-73.

Second Game:

UE 58 -- N. Paranada 17, Pagsanjan 9, Payawal 9, Sawat 6, Abatayo 5, Lorenzana 4, Remogat 4, Beltran 2, Tomas 2, Antiporda 0, K. Paranada 0, Tulabut 0.

ARELLANO 50 -- Valencia 12, Doromal 10, Flores 9, Oftana 6, Punzalan 4, Oliva 4, Menina 3, Mallari 2, Tolentino 0, Mantua 0, Sunga 0, Domingo 0, Talampas 0, Balo 0, Advincula 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 29-28, 47-33, 58-50.