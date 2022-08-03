^

Sports

PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals

Tony Finau - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 12:15pm
PGA Tour Player Blog: On winning and hitting my goals
Tony Finau with the 3M Open trophy.
Getty Images

Tony Finau claimed his third PGA Tour victory in the span of 12 months after securing back-to-back titles at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. The long-hitting American, now up to No. 7 in the FedExCup Standings, also secured a second Presidents Cup appearance next month at Quail Hollow Club

What a wonderful couple of weeks it's been. To capitalize and win the way I did the last two weeks, it was pretty tight there going down the stretch and I was able to pull away with some birdies. I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.

So that's all I tried to do. When I got to the 14th tee, my goal was to birdie 14 and 17 and if I could do that, I knew I was going to win the tournament. I was just proud of the way I finished. Wins are so special out here because they're so rare. I think I'm going to really be able to soak these up when I'm home. It hasn't hit me yet, the magnitude of what I've accomplished. It’s special winning on the PGA Tour, where the best players in the world are. It doesn't matter what tournament, you just have to play well and earn the victory. To have earned these last two is very satisfying.

It's funny, we talk about goals. I write down my goals before the start of every season and I was able to peek at them the night before the final round in Detroit. One of my goals was to be a multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season, and to be able to accomplish that is amazing. Another goal is to win the FedExCup and I have now put myself in position to do that. Scottie Scheffler is going to be extremely hard to catch, and there are guys like Sam Burns who have had unbelievable seasons and I think Cameron Smith is up there as well. Those guys will be tough to catch, but the way the points work in the Playoffs, you're able to race up that ladder pretty fast. At least I have now given myself a chance to do that. I think I've said it many times before that a week can change your life. I guess when you look at mine, back-to-back weeks have changed my life and it's a great feeling.

I’ve endured a lot of the tough losses in the past where I’ve put myself in situations to win but wasn’t able to do so. However, I'm very optimistic. I've always been that way. I've always had hope and faith that things will turn out if I keep working hard and putting myself there. And that's the thing, I challenge myself every week to push past what I feel like I'm capable of. By that, I mean just my emotions. You know, these hurdles that you face during a tournament, you try and put yourself in uncomfortable situations and I proved to myself these last couple weeks that I've done that and won some golf tournaments. I'm proud of the way I fought through adversity. They say a winner is just a loser that just kept on trying, and that's me to a “T.” How many times do I lose? One thing I won't do is give up, and I'm only here as a winner because I chose not to give up and to keep going.

These last couple weeks I've been able to put myself in similar situations as in the past, but my game is now sharper, I'm stronger and I'm just a better player to be able to seal the deal and take control of golf tournaments. You have to earn all of them out here, and that's something I've learned. Guys are rarely going to fold, and the more you put yourself in there, crazy things happen. At the 3M, something crazy happened. I put myself right there and Scott Piercy was leading for pretty much the whole tournament. Next thing I know, I've got a four-shot lead with two holes to play. Things like that happen out here.

It feels very satisfying to capitalize on the two ball-striking weeks that I've had. I feel like I've been hitting it really nicely for a while and I haven't quite put myself right there. I did in Canada and had a good chance to win there, and I did in Mexico at the new tournament. These two weeks I've been able to make the putts when they count. I think that's pretty special. I feel like my game has evolved dramatically from the start of my career until now. The Detroit Golf Club was a golf course that didn't look very good to me the first time I played it in 2020. But the golf course looked pretty good to me this year. That told me I'm a lot better than I was a couple years ago. I think we evolve as players and as people, and I’m proud my game has evolved the way it has.

At one point, I was trying to hit the ball a little further than I was because I have a lot of speed in the bank. What I learned from that and my game evolving is I don't really need to change anything. I just needed to get a little sharper, my short game has to be better, and I have to putt better. Those are all things I've known over the last couple of years and I've worked extremely hard on them, so now I'm enjoying the success and it's all due in part to me just looking at myself square in the eyes and knowing I'm not as good as I can be, and addressing those parts of my game that needed to be elevated for me to be a great player.

I make it a goal every year to try and play in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup. As an American player, that's something which is really exciting and it's something of a challenge. To make those teams is really hard as there are so many great players. So for me, I have that goal every year to make these teams on merit. I've been selected in the past and one of my goals was to make the Presidents Cup team on points this year. The last two weeks were huge in earning my spot. I think everybody earns their spot to a certain extent, but I truly wanted to earn my spot by earning enough points to qualify for the team.

Note: Tony Finau is now a four-time winner and fans can watch him and the PGA Tour on TAP and GOLFTV powered by the PGA Tour.

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

Japeth, Scottie likely picks for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is shaping up to be a preview of what could be the Gilas lineup for the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

1 day ago
International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Eala, ranked No. 282 in the world, was able to sweep qualifier Laura Svatikova of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 64...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson coming to town

Clarkson coming to town

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
NBA guard Jordan Clarkson is flying to Manila with his mother Janie, brother Bear and a trainer from his Utah Jazz team to...
Sports
fbtw

Tiger turns down $800 million Saudi offer

12 hours ago
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was “somewhere in that neighborhood” of $700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ex-UFC fighter and Fil-Am Ticman tastes victory in pro boxing debut

Ex-UFC fighter and Fil-Am Ticman tastes victory in pro boxing debut

1 hour ago
Filipino-American Nolan Ticman had a successful professional boxing debut after defeating American Keith Carson via unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka makes triumphant return with three-set San Jose win

Osaka makes triumphant return with three-set San Jose win

1 hour ago
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return from a two-month layoff by defeating Chinese teen Zheng...
Sports
fbtw
Early PVL semis leaders High Speed Hitters peaking at right time

Early PVL semis leaders High Speed Hitters peaking at right time

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The High Speed Hitters trounced the Lady Troopers, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, to kick off the round-robin semifinal round, wherein...
Sports
fbtw
Blazing windup puts Malixi 1 shot off Misemer in Junior PGA Championships

Blazing windup puts Malixi 1 shot off Misemer in Junior PGA Championships

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi sizzled in a brilliant backside finish, firing a stirring seven-under 65 to stalk a hot-starting Julia Misemer...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Bacolod register wins

MPBL: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Bacolod register wins

1 hour ago
Valenzuela snapped Manila's winning run and revved up its drive in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with