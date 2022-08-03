^

Ex-UFC fighter and Fil-Am Ticman tastes victory in pro boxing debut

Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 11:58am
Ex-UFC fighter and Fil-Am Ticman tastes victory in pro boxing debut
Mixed martial arts fighter-turned-boxer Nolan Ticman

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Nolan Ticman had a successful professional boxing debut after defeating American Keith Carson via unanimous decision in their four-round lightweight fight at the Derby Room in Pomona, California recently.

The 34-year-old Ticman, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight fighter with a 4-3 mixed martial arts record, conquered the 30-year-old Carson (0-6-1) with flurry of jabs and great counter-punching en route to a shutout 40-36 win in all three judges’ scorecards. 

“We never doubted him in his debut because we knew from the very start that he’s going to fight,” Greg Asuncion, Ticman’s boxing manager, said. “And yes he didn’t disappoint the crowd. He also gave the boxing fans a real boxing show despite being an MMA fighter.”

Ticman, whose father is from Laloma, Quezon City and mother from Tanza Cavite, has fought under Kings MMA during his time in the UFC from 2009 to 2015 before figuring in some MMA bouts. He is currently based in Palm Springs, California. 

Asuncion believes that Ticman, under the tutelage of trainer and former title contender Rodel Mayol, could still vie for a world championship two years from now.

“He needs more fights, more wins to be in that level. I believe he is capable of doing so. Although his background is on the other fight sport — mixed martial arts — I believe he can be a successful boxer as well,” Asuncion added. “He’ll be a future boxing world titleholder soon despite being at his 30s.”

The Ticman-Carson fight was in the undercard of the main event bout between super lightweights Angel Moreno Rodriguez and Gabriel Gutierrez, both of the US.

