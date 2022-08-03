^

Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 9:12am
Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala was victorious in her first-ever W100 match as she won her opener at the W100 Grodzisk Mazowiecki in Poland on Tuesday.

Eala, ranked No. 280 in the world, was able to sweep qualifier Laura Svatikova of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 64.

The 17-year-old looked poised for a dominant showing when she took a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

But Svatikova took some momentum back after an errant service game from Eala in Game 7.

Though she was able to string three straight game wins, Eala was able to break her foe's serve in the 10th game to seal the set win.

It was a similar story in Set 2 where Eala took the early lead, 4-1.

Svatikova broke Eala's serve in Game 9 to cut her deficit to one game, 4-5, but the Filipina tennister blanked her in the next game to break her serve right back and take the victory.

The net fest lasted an hour and 23 minutes.

Next up for Eala is Katharina Hobgarski of Germany in the Round of 32.

Hobgarski, seeded 14th in the tournament, got a bye in the opening round and will thus play her first match of the tiff against Eala.

The Filipina tennister is coming off of two back-to-back semifinals appearances in her last two tournaments in Spain.

