Reyes stars as PLDT thwarts Army for early PVL semis lead

MANILA, Philippines – Mika Reyes dished out another masterful performance as PLDT turned back Army Black Mamba, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, on Tuesday to gain the early edge in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational semifinals at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Reyes unleashed 16-hit effort she laced with 15 kills, including the game’s final point that sealed the Power Hitters their first victory. Her team thus seized the early lead in the race for two slots in the one-game finale.

The effort also solidified Reyes’ place as a leading candidate for the best middle blocker award.

Dell Palomata scattered 12 hits while Toni Rose Basas, Fiola Ceballos and Jules Samonte helped in the cause by chipping in 11, 10 and nine points, respectively.

The Lady Troopers tried to do everything to change their fortunes and even playing minus a natural setter to have three spikers up front late in the game.

But the ploy of using its best scorer in Jovelyn Gonzaga as its setter didn’t work for Army either as Reyes took charge in putting in the finish touches.

Honey Royse Tibuno paced Army with 10 points while Gonzaga struggled with just six hits to show.

Meanwhile, the league resumes Thursday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo with Creamline clashing with Army at 2:30 p.m. and PLDT gunning for a second win in a row versus sister team Cignal at 5:30 p.m.

Foreign squads King Whales of Taipei and Kobe Shinwa of Japan will debut against each other on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.