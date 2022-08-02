^

Reyes stars as PLDT thwarts Army for early PVL semis lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 6:39pm
The Power Hitters thus seized the early lead in the race for two slots in the one-game finale.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(Ynares Center Antipolo)

2:30 p.m. – Army Black Mamba vs Creamline
5:30 p.m. – Cignal vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – Mika Reyes dished out another masterful performance as PLDT turned back Army Black Mamba, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, on Tuesday to gain the early edge in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational semifinals at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Reyes unleashed 16-hit effort she laced with 15 kills, including the game’s final point that sealed the Power Hitters their first victory. Her team thus seized the early lead in the race for two slots in the one-game finale.

The effort also solidified Reyes’ place as a leading candidate for the best middle blocker award.

Dell Palomata scattered 12 hits while Toni Rose Basas, Fiola Ceballos and Jules Samonte helped in the cause by chipping in 11, 10 and nine points, respectively.

The Lady Troopers tried to do everything to change their fortunes and even playing minus a natural setter to have three spikers up front late in the game.

But the ploy of using its best scorer in Jovelyn Gonzaga as its setter didn’t work for Army either as Reyes took charge in putting in the finish touches.

Honey Royse Tibuno paced Army with 10 points while Gonzaga struggled with just six hits to show.

Meanwhile, the league resumes Thursday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo with Creamline clashing with Army at 2:30 p.m. and PLDT gunning for a second win in a row versus sister team Cignal at 5:30 p.m.

Foreign squads King Whales of Taipei and Kobe Shinwa of Japan will debut against each other on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

9 hours ago
International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his...
Sports
Barcenilla, Gomez, Laylo keep Philippines afloat in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Grandmasters Banjo Barcenilla, John Paul Gomez and Darwin Laylo saved the day for the Philippines as it smashed Cyprus, 3-1,...
Sports
Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leaned on her endgame creativity in clawing her way out of trouble and into a victory...
Sports
Kai awaits 36ers OK

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto is committed to play for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup next year and likely to also suit up in the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
MPBL: Batangas outlasts Zamboanga in OT; Pasig, San Juan post wins

9 hours ago
Batangas City met stiff resistance from Zamboanga before prevailing in overtime, 87-83, and stretching its unbeaten run...
Sports
Maroons, Falcons try to tighten hold on Filoil Group A lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Undefeated University of the Philippines and Adamson University aim to tighten their grip on Pool A leadership when they go...
Sports
Bike route key to IRONMAN 70.3 title drive

3 hours ago
While bidders seek early momentum in the swim leg and a strong finishing kick in the run stage, pundits believe the bike phase...
Sports
Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Reichel Fajutrao is all geared up for a three-day battle in the US Kids World Championship, which unwraps Thursday (Friday,...
Sports
Korea's Joohyung Kim virtually seals PGA Tour card with 7th place finish in Rocket Mortgage Classic

7 hours ago
Korea's rising star Joohyung “Tom” Kim fired a tournament record-tying 9-under 63 in the final round of the Rocket...
Sports
MPL PH Season 10 hails community, players, coaches

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
The Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) will begin its landmark 10th season on August 12 with fan...
Sports
