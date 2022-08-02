Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Reichel Fajutrao is all geared up for a three-day battle in the US Kids World Championship, which unwraps Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at various courses in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The 11-year-old Filipini-American, who traces her roots from Iloilo, is the lone entry from the Philippines in the annual championship, which features 13 age categories and where LPGA and Epson Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina has won five times.

But Fajutrao will be in for a stiff challenge with over 100 rivals from 15 nations also eager and ready to slug it out for top honors in the 54-hole championship at Pinehurst No. 6.

The annual event, which features golfers aged 5 to 12 at 10 championship courses in the Pinehurst area, provides a stage for golf’s next generation of stars to shine.

Meanwhile, Rianne Malixi is likewise all set for the US Women’s Amateur, which gets going August 8 at Chambers Bay, University Place in Washington.

Joining her in the world’s premier championship, where the top 64 players after the 36-hole stroke play elims will advance to the match play phase, are fellow Filipinas Nicole Abelar and Tomi Arejola.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi gained her spot by finishing joint second in the Ohio qualifier while Abelar, playing out of the University of Houston, and Arejola, now with Campbell U after spending her first two years at Fairleigh Dickinson U in New Jersey, claimed their spots in the New Jersey elims.