^

Sports

Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 1:19pm
Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney
Reichel Fajutrao
pkbgt.org

MANILA, Philippines – Reichel Fajutrao is all geared up for a three-day battle in the US Kids World Championship, which unwraps Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at various courses in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The 11-year-old Filipini-American, who traces her roots from Iloilo, is the lone entry from the Philippines in the annual championship, which features 13 age categories and where LPGA and Epson Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina has won five times.

But Fajutrao will be in for a stiff challenge with over 100 rivals from 15 nations also eager and ready to slug it out for top honors in the 54-hole championship at Pinehurst No. 6.

The annual event, which features golfers aged 5 to 12 at 10 championship courses in the Pinehurst area, provides a stage for golf’s next generation of stars to shine.

Meanwhile, Rianne Malixi is likewise all set for the US Women’s Amateur, which gets going August 8 at Chambers Bay, University Place in Washington.

Joining her in the world’s premier championship, where the top 64 players after the 36-hole stroke play elims will advance to the match play phase, are fellow Filipinas Nicole Abelar and Tomi Arejola.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi gained her spot by finishing joint second in the Ohio qualifier while Abelar, playing out of the University of Houston, and Arejola, now with Campbell U after spending her first two years at Fairleigh Dickinson U in New Jersey, claimed their spots in the New Jersey elims.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barcenilla, Gomez, Laylo keep Philippines afloat in Chess Olympiad

Barcenilla, Gomez, Laylo keep Philippines afloat in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Grandmasters Banjo Barcenilla, John Paul Gomez and Darwin Laylo saved the day for the Philippines as it smashed Cyprus, 3-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

3 hours ago
International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his...
Sports
fbtw
Kai awaits 36ers OK

Kai awaits 36ers OK

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto is committed to play for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup next year and likely to also suit up in the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leaned on her endgame creativity in clawing her way out of trouble and into a victory...
Sports
fbtw
2022 FIFA World Cup finds official Philippine broadcaster

2022 FIFA World Cup finds official Philippine broadcaster

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the world’s greatest sporting events, is coming to the Philippines via WC TV...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney

Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 29 minutes ago
Reichel Fajutrao is all geared up for a three-day battle in the US Kids World Championship, which unwraps Thursday (Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Joohyung Kim virtually seals PGA Tour card with 7th place finish in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Korea's Joohyung Kim virtually seals PGA Tour card with 7th place finish in Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 hour ago
Korea's rising star Joohyung “Tom” Kim fired a tournament record-tying 9-under 63 in the final round of the Rocket...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH Season 10 hails community, players, coaches

MPL PH Season 10 hails community, players, coaches

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) will begin its landmark 10th season on August 12 with fan...
Sports
fbtw
PPS junior tennis kicks off 4-leg Cebu swing

PPS junior tennis kicks off 4-leg Cebu swing

2 hours ago
The PPS-PEPP national junior tennis circuit unveils a busy Cebu joust Wednesday with crack rosters in eight age-group categories...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas outlasts Zamboanga in OT; Pasig, San Juan post wins

MPBL: Batangas outlasts Zamboanga in OT; Pasig, San Juan post wins

2 hours ago
Batangas City met stiff resistance from Zamboanga before prevailing in overtime, 87-83, and stretching its unbeaten run...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with