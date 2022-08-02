^

Sports

PPS junior tennis kicks off 4-leg Cebu swing

Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 11:09am
PPS junior tennis kicks off 4-leg Cebu swing
The boys’ 14-, 16- and 18-and-under categories drew a 64-player field each while four other age categories feature 32-player casts, all eager and ready to take the spotlight in a week-long battle of power and guts in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop at the Aqua Verde courts.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – The PPS-PEPP national junior tennis circuit unveils a busy Cebu joust Wednesday with crack rosters in eight age-group categories primed for spirited chase for top honors and ranking points.

Two-time MVP Mateo Rivas headlines the PPS-PEPP Rep. Cindi Chan age-grouper firing off at the Lapu-Lapu City Tennis Club’s clay and hard courts. Also, rising star from Quezon City is out to extend his romp in boys’ 16-and-under after ruling the Sta. Rosa, Laguna and Apalit, Pampanga stops of the country's longest talent-search presented by Dunlop recently.

But locals Carl Miasco and Gio Manito, along with San Jose, Nueva Ecija’s Ivan Manila, Joseph Montecillo from Gen. Santos City, Dipolog’s Pete Bandala, Murray Bolongaita and Marc Cruspero, go all-out to foil his bid, along with the rest in the 32-player cast coming from all over.

The three other boys’ divisions also drew full-packed lineups, underscoring the circuit's ever-growing following while ensuring another wild title hunt that has marked each staging of the nationwide circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Top seed Marc Jarata also seeks to finally come out on top in the centerpiece 18-U category after falling short in the last two legs but the Agoo, La Union ace will be in for another tough outing against No. 2 John David Velez from Ormoc, Derek Napala from Gen. Santos City and Cebuano Hans Cabellon.

Also tipped to contend in the week-long Group 2 tournament, backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), are Thomas Bernardo and 16-U campaigners Rivas, Miasco and Manila.

With Mica Emana taking a much-deserved break after sweeping the girls’ 16-U titles in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, in the Olivarez Cup and in Apalit, Pampanga, a wide-open battle looms among Ormoc’s Kimi Brodeth, Samantha Ortega from Tuburan, Cebu, Shara Paliwag and Kate Imalay.

Brodeth also banners the 18-U cast with Tiffany Nocos, also of Cebu, Mary Brigoli and Kim Pergamino while Paliwag, a former MVP at La Carlota, top-bills the 14-U category with Cruspero, Fiel and Imalay.

Bandala and Montecillo, on the other hand, banner the 14-U division that includes former La Carlota leg winner Kenzo Brodeth from Valencia, Negros, Cebuanos Aaron Tabura and David Sepulveda, Rafa Callao from Tayasan, Negros, Gabriel Cruz from Nueva Ecija, and Valencia, Negros’ Matthew Morris, also a former winner at La Carlota.

Sepulveda and Callao also head the chase for the 12-U crown with Carlouie Canoy, Urciano Villa, Andrio Estrella, Ian Pergamino and Cruz while Ma. Caroliean Fiel and Alexa Cruspero likely to dispute the girls' 12-U trophy.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City will host the next stop from August 10-16, to be followed by the City of Naga leg on August 17-24. The Cebu swing winds up in Consolacion, Laray on August 25-31. For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barcenilla, Gomez, Laylo keep Philippines afloat in Chess Olympiad

Barcenilla, Gomez, Laylo keep Philippines afloat in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Grandmasters Banjo Barcenilla, John Paul Gomez and Darwin Laylo saved the day for the Philippines as it smashed Cyprus, 3-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Kai awaits 36ers OK

Kai awaits 36ers OK

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto is committed to play for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup next year and likely to also suit up in the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

1 hour ago
International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his...
Sports
fbtw
2022 FIFA World Cup finds official Philippine broadcaster

2022 FIFA World Cup finds official Philippine broadcaster

By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the world’s greatest sporting events, is coming to the Philippines via WC TV...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football body builds on resurgence with groundbreaking of new Carmona headquarters

Philippine football body builds on resurgence with groundbreaking of new Carmona headquarters

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In the same month that the Philippine women's national football team claimed the country's first title in the AFF Women's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Korea's Joohyung Kim virtually seals PGA Tour card with 7th place finish in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Korea's Joohyung Kim virtually seals PGA Tour card with 7th place finish in Rocket Mortgage Classic

10 minutes ago
Korea's rising star Joohyung “Tom” Kim fired a tournament record-tying 9-under 63 in the final round of the Rocket...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 36 minutes ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leaned on her endgame creativity in clawing her way out of trouble and into a victory...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH Season 10 hails community, players, coaches

MPL PH Season 10 hails community, players, coaches

By Michelle Lojo | 41 minutes ago
The Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) will begin its landmark 10th season on August 12 with fan...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas outlasts Zamboanga in OT; Pasig, San Juan post wins

MPBL: Batangas outlasts Zamboanga in OT; Pasig, San Juan post wins

1 hour ago
Batangas City met stiff resistance from Zamboanga before prevailing in overtime, 87-83, and stretching its unbeaten run...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson coming to town

Clarkson coming to town

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
NBA guard Jordan Clarkson is flying to Manila with his mother Janie, brother Bear and a trainer from his Utah Jazz team to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with