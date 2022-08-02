^

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 10:47am
Manny Pacquiao
Steve Marcus / Getty Images North America / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his fight against South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo scheduled sometime in December in Seoul, South Korea. 

Whether it’s an actual boxing fight or an exhibition bout, the United States-based Filipino promoter said the 43-year-old Pacquiao should fight a real boxer or any popular mixed martial artists like UFC champion Conor McGregor to earn more. 

“He shouldn’t fight that Korean first of all. If he really wants to come back and fight, he should be fighting a real boxer or any popular fighter who has a name like McGregor that can entertain millions of fans around the world,” Jaro said. 

“Those type of fights are killing the sport of boxing. If they want some entertainment, they must choose a better fighter than that — like a real boxer who already retired with the same weight class. At the same time, nobody knows who’s that Korean,” Jaro added. 

Yoo, a fighting coach with 654,000 subscribers on YouTube, is the founder of Warfare Combat System. But Jaro said nobody knows him in the US despite Yoo’s claims that he’s planning to have future exhibition bouts with McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul. 

“Except some Koreans, nobody knows him especially in the US. The weight and the height difference is not good too. That Korean is taller and I think heavier than him. I expect that fight may end up to a wrestling bout,”Jaro said. 

A regular boxing fight or an exhibition against a more popular fighter, according to Jaro, will allow Pacquiao to earn a bigger purse to support his cause, which is to provide shelter for the homeless.

“If he wants to fight for charity to help more Filipinos, I think he should choose a well-known attractive rival that can get him millions of earnings from the fight,” Jaro explained. “He is Manny Pacquiao and respected by the whole world. He has a big name in the boxing world.”

Jaro is not only a successful trainer abroad but also a great promoter who has produced  former Filipino world champions like IBF minimumweight titlist Florante Condes Jr., WBC flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro, Thailand’s IBF flyweight champion Amnat Ruenroeng, Denver Cuello and Bernabe Concepcion.

Jaro is also aware of the pending lawsuit of Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) headed by CEO Audie Attar to Pacquiao, but refused to say anything. 

Pacquiao was sued by PSM before the Superior Court of California for alleged breach of contract. PSM is also seeking to recover $3.3 million it claims it paid Pacquiao in advance for a fight PSM is eyeing for the boxer.

