Falcons prey on Scorpions for UCBL quarters berth

Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 1:04pm
Adamson's Ivan Maata scores against CEU defenders.

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson bounced back big time from a 72-68 defeat to National University the last time by downing Centro Escolar University, 76-57, in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament Sunday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Falcons, however, needed a huge defensive effort in the payoff period to finally take the sting out of the Scorpions, whom they held to just six points while erupting for 18 points on the way to their third win in four games in Group B.

The win enabled Adamson to join early quarterfinalist NU in the quarters and push the Scorpions to the brink of elimination after closing out with a 2-3 card.

In Group A — also with six teams — Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas kept its own quarterfinal bid alive with a pulsating 69-68 win over Far Eastern University to finish with a 2-3 card.

The loss put FEU’s quarterfinal bid in peril after the Tamaraws absorbed their third straight defeat is as many outings. The Olsen Racela-mentored Tamaraws now have to win their last two games, including against reigning UAAP titlist University of the Philippines on Tuesday to revive their faltering bid.

Ivan Maata led the Falcons with 18 points and six boards with Eli Ramos, younger brother of Gilas star Dwight Ramos, put on another significant numbers of 12 points, five assists and two rebounds in a little over 15 minutes of action.

Jerome Palomo was a perfect 2-of-2 from the 3-point zone to lead PCU with 18 points while Ram Mesqueriola and Glen Endrinal added 16 and 12 points, respectively.

ADAMSON

BASKETBALL
