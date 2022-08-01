^

Saso's hot finish fuels AIG Women's Open hopes

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 12:59pm
Yuka Saso

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso finally found the touch and the fire missing in her arsenal in her last few LPGA events and which she hoped to bring into the season’s final major this week.

Though her joint 24th finish in the Scottish Open won in record fashion by tour rookie Ayaka Furue was nothing out of the ordinary, her closing six-under 66 was something to brag about given her struggles that led to four missed cuts in her last six tournaments, including two majors.

The ICTSI-backed ace birdied six of her last eight holes at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, which took another severe beating from the stellar field’s fiery games, including Furue’s closing course-record 10-under 62 for a 267 that netted her a breakthrough three-shot triumph over French Celine Boutier, who finished with a 270 after a 69,

Saso’s sizzling backside stint came after she scrambled for an even frontside 36 marked by four birdies but marred by two double bogeys. But a well struck tee-shot on the par-3 11th led to a birdie and the 2021 US Women’s Open champion made it a four-birdie binge before holing out with back-to-back birdies for that 30.

After wrestling with her balky putter in the first three days, including a 34-putt struggle in the third round, Saso closed out with 27 putts as she opted for some conservative play off the mound, settling for a 261-yard driving norm, 20 yards shorter than in the pivotal round.

She hit 11 fairways and went out of regulation four times, including on Nos. 1 and 6, where she needed two extra shots each to hole out.

But her scorching finish should all the more fire her up as she sets out for the $6.8 million AIG Women’s Open beginning Thursday at Muirfield at East Lothian, also in Scotland, where the best of the best will slug it out for the whopping top $2.5 million purse and 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe.

But it will be Furue, one of Saso’s top rivals in the LPGA Tour of Japan, who will head to the British Women’s Open brimming with utmost confidence after pulling off the stirring come-from-behind win.

She battled back from four shots down to claim her first LPGA Tour victory, anchoring her romp on a pair of solid 31s spiked by six straight birdies from No. 6 and three birdies in the last four.

“I was four shots back. I thought it would be difficult to catch the top, good players. But I’m very happy I played good and I was able to come out as a winner,” said Furue, who missed just one fairway and green to underscore her solid play.

Her 62 was her best score on the LPGA Tour and her 21-under 267 total was the new tournament scoring record in relation to par. She also became the 16th Japanese to win in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

