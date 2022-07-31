Meralco solves Ginebra puzzle to barge into PBA semis

Chris Newsome finished with a triple-double as the Meralco Bolts beat the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 106-104, in their do-or-die PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal match at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts have finally gotten over the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings hump after eliminating the latter in their do-or-die PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals match, 106-104, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

After the Bolts squandered a 21-point lead, a crucial offensive foul call on Scottie Thompson that resulted in the Ginebra star fouling out with 10.3 ticks left in the game tilted the momentum to Meralco's favor.

Related Stories Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

Though the ball was turned over after a jump ball between Aaron Black and Christian Standhardinger resulted into a timeout opportunity for Ginebra, Stanley Pringle could not get his long two to fall.

Cliff Hodge then grabbed the rebound for Meralco as they held on for the win.

Chris Newsome powered Meralco with a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Hodge, meanwhile, finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds. Black contributed 17 markers.

Thompson topped the scoring column for Ginebra with 26 points, while Standhardinger added 23 points and 10 boards.

The Bolts thus won their first-ever series against the Gin Kings, which have been their perennial tormentors in the PBA Finals.

The San Miguel Beermen are next for the Bolts in the semifinals.