^

Sports

Phillips, Archers turn back Lions to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 7:26pm
Phillips, Archers turn back Lions to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest
Michael Phillips
UAAP

Games on Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)
9 a.m. - UST vs LPU
11 a.m. - UE vs AU
1 p.m. - FEU vs SBU
3 p.m. - AdU vs UPHSD
5 p.m. - UP vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle spoiled Yuri Escueta’s head coaching debut for San Beda with a 63-51 win to stay perfect in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

UAAP Mythical Five member Michael Phillips collared 14 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks in only 25 minutes of play as the Green Archers notched a 2-0 record in Group B.

CJ Austria (13), Joaqui Manuel (11) and Evan Nelle (10) turned in key contributions for the wards of veteran mentor Derrick Pumaren in a clash with newly-minted Red Lions tactician.

Down by 44-45 early in the payoff period, La Salle uncorked a deciding 11-1 run to take control at 55-46 in the last two minutes heading home.

Team captain James Kwekuteye (10) served as the only bright spot for the Red Lions in a losing Filoil debut with Escueta at helm.

A former Red Cub and Blue Eagle, Escueta took over the San Beda coaching post from now team consultant Boyet Fernandez in the aftermath of the team’s first NCAA finals miss since 2005.

Meanwhile, JM Bravo (17) and Mac Guadana (13) starred as Lyceum of the Philippines University drubbed Jose Rizal University with an 80-73 win to join La Salle on top of Group B with similar 2-0 cards.

In other games, Emilio Aguinaldo College squeaked past Arellano University, 68-66, behind the 16 markers each of Nat Cosejo and Allen Liwag. The Generals improved to 2-1 in Group A.

Also in Group A, National U clobbered University of the East, 79-64, to stay unbeaten in two games while College of St. Benilde rebounded with a narrow 77-76 win over Mapua U to improve at 1-1.

The Chiefs (0-3), Heavy Bombers (0-3) and the Cardinals (0-2) remained winless in their respective groups.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Dwight Ramos said that he will be healthy and available for the national team come the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Layug caught up to her team in San Juan right after her name was called in UP's graduation rites as she made it an 8-player...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Sporting a new format from its all-star game in previous years, the 2022 SLAM Rising Stars Classic pitted 32 of the best high...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-F1 race director Masi reveals death threats, 'vile' abuse after Abu Dhabi mishap

Ex-F1 race director Masi reveals death threats, 'vile' abuse after Abu Dhabi mishap

9 hours ago
The 44-year-old was removed from the high-profile job over his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After Don Trollano made back-to-back 3-pointers to get NLEX within two points, 106-108, with 1:03 ticks left, Calvin Abueva...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine cagers bag silver in ASEAN Para Games men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball

Philippine cagers bag silver in ASEAN Para Games men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball

1 hour ago
Despite the loss, the Filipinos, who also lost 7-21 to Thailand in the preliminaries earlier in the day, settled for silver...
Sports
fbtw
Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled

Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled

By Nelson Beltran | 3 hours ago
In his untiring effort to inspire the youth to play and live right, Valenzuela City District II Rep. Eric Martinez last Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Lebron was one of three players in the latest class of Rising Stars with siblings in professional hoops as Aljun Melecio and...
Sports
fbtw
5150 champ targets IRONMAN 70.3 diadem

5150 champ targets IRONMAN 70.3 diadem

5 hours ago
Satar Salem expects to have firmed up the last four weeks as he doubled up in his buildup for a crack at another championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with