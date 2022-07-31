Phillips, Archers turn back Lions to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest

Games on Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. - UST vs LPU

11 a.m. - UE vs AU

1 p.m. - FEU vs SBU

3 p.m. - AdU vs UPHSD

5 p.m. - UP vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle spoiled Yuri Escueta’s head coaching debut for San Beda with a 63-51 win to stay perfect in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

UAAP Mythical Five member Michael Phillips collared 14 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks in only 25 minutes of play as the Green Archers notched a 2-0 record in Group B.

CJ Austria (13), Joaqui Manuel (11) and Evan Nelle (10) turned in key contributions for the wards of veteran mentor Derrick Pumaren in a clash with newly-minted Red Lions tactician.

Down by 44-45 early in the payoff period, La Salle uncorked a deciding 11-1 run to take control at 55-46 in the last two minutes heading home.

Team captain James Kwekuteye (10) served as the only bright spot for the Red Lions in a losing Filoil debut with Escueta at helm.

A former Red Cub and Blue Eagle, Escueta took over the San Beda coaching post from now team consultant Boyet Fernandez in the aftermath of the team’s first NCAA finals miss since 2005.

Meanwhile, JM Bravo (17) and Mac Guadana (13) starred as Lyceum of the Philippines University drubbed Jose Rizal University with an 80-73 win to join La Salle on top of Group B with similar 2-0 cards.

In other games, Emilio Aguinaldo College squeaked past Arellano University, 68-66, behind the 16 markers each of Nat Cosejo and Allen Liwag. The Generals improved to 2-1 in Group A.

Also in Group A, National U clobbered University of the East, 79-64, to stay unbeaten in two games while College of St. Benilde rebounded with a narrow 77-76 win over Mapua U to improve at 1-1.

The Chiefs (0-3), Heavy Bombers (0-3) and the Cardinals (0-2) remained winless in their respective groups.