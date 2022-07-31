^

Sports

Philippine cagers bag silver in ASEAN Para Games men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball

Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 6:32pm
Philippine cagers bag silver in ASEAN Para Games men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball
Alfie Cabanog (center) shoots over two Thai defenders near the basket in the men’s wheelchair basketball 3x3 finals of the 11th ASEAN Para Games.
Released

SURAKARTA, Indonesia – The Philippines reeled early from Thailand’s deadly outside shooting and never recovered to drop a 12-22 decision in the men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball finals in the 11th ASEAN Para Games at the GOR Sritex Arena here Sunday.

Deadshot Aekkasit Jumjarean opened with back-to-back shots outside the arc while Kwanchai Pimkorn added a third as the Thais had an early 6-0 salvo that set the tone of the match en route to securing the gold medal in the event making its debut in the meet.

Despite the loss, the Filipinos, who also lost 7-21 to Thailand in the preliminaries earlier in the day, settled for silver for the country’s first medal in the sportsfest featuring the region’s best para-athletes.

Earlier, the Filipinos clobbered Cambodians 20-4 in their other preliminary match in setting up a rematch with their Thai tormentors in the battle for the gold.

The PH women’s wheelchair squad lost to Laos 0-4 in the match for the bronze medal while Cambodia upset Thailand 7-5 in the finals in securing the gold on the distaff side.  

“Thailand is really known for its outside shooting and although we prepared for it we did not expect them to be that hot early,” said national coach Vernon Perea.  

“We are very happy to win the first medal for the Philippines and thankful for the opportunity and hope that this will spark our drive for more medals,” Perea added.

Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo, who witnessed the championship match, congratulated the players, saying: “This is the first 3x3 men’s wheelchair squad we’ve ever had and happy with this finish.”  

The country was also off to a good start in chess as the trio of FIDE Master Sander Severino, National Master Henry Roger Lopez and NM Jasper Rom  beat their separate rivals in the opening round of the men’s individual standard P1 at the Lo-rin Hotel.

Severino  and Lopez topped Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Quan and Nguyen Than Tuan, respectively, while Rom turned the table on Cambodia’s Chea Sideth in securing their first full point each in the competition.

Over at the UNS Sports Center, Myanmar outplayed the Philippines 16-11 in goalball while their men’s sitting  volleyball counterparts also fell in straight sets 9-25, 8-25, 11-25 to Cambodia at the GOR UTP courts.

In badminton at the Edutorium UMS, Jestonie Rosalita lost to Indonesia’s Agung Widodo 5-21, 12-21 in the men’s WH1 while Joseph Asoque took a 3-21, 7-21 beating to hometown bet Supriadi in men’s WH2 in their opening singles matches.

BASKETBALL

PARA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Layug caught up to her team in San Juan right after her name was called in UP's graduation rites as she made it an 8-player...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Dwight Ramos said that he will be healthy and available for the national team come the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Sporting a new format from its all-star game in previous years, the 2022 SLAM Rising Stars Classic pitted 32 of the best high...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-F1 race director Masi reveals death threats, 'vile' abuse after Abu Dhabi mishap

Ex-F1 race director Masi reveals death threats, 'vile' abuse after Abu Dhabi mishap

9 hours ago
The 44-year-old was removed from the high-profile job over his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year...
Sports
fbtw
Saso sputters with 72, falls to 48th in Scottish Open

Saso sputters with 72, falls to 48th in Scottish Open

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Saso, who birdied three of the last five holes at the front to save a 71 and make the cut Friday, cranked up her long game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Phillips, Archers turn back Lions to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest

Phillips, Archers turn back Lions to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
UAAP Mythical Five member Michael Phillips collared 14 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks in only 25 minutes of play as the...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After Don Trollano made back-to-back 3-pointers to get NLEX within two points, 106-108, with 1:03 ticks left, Calvin Abueva...
Sports
fbtw
Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled

Alcantara Football Field in Valenzuela unveiled

By Nelson Beltran | 3 hours ago
In his untiring effort to inspire the youth to play and live right, Valenzuela City District II Rep. Eric Martinez last Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto tells younger brother Lebron: Enjoy basketball career

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Lebron was one of three players in the latest class of Rising Stars with siblings in professional hoops as Aljun Melecio and...
Sports
fbtw
5150 champ targets IRONMAN 70.3 diadem

5150 champ targets IRONMAN 70.3 diadem

5 hours ago
Satar Salem expects to have firmed up the last four weeks as he doubled up in his buildup for a crack at another championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with