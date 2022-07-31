^

Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 3:22pm
Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad
Marist Layug
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal HD Spikers head coach Shaq Delos Santos commended his ward Marist Layug for heading straight to the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Saturday after her graduation from UP Diliman to suit up for her team in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

Layug caught up to her team in San Juan right after her name was called in UP's graduation rites as she made it an 8-player rotation for Cignal, who were reeling from players suffering injury and sidelined by health and safety protocols.

Layug came in during the second set, make up and all, and produced five points for the HD Spikers.

After the game, Delos Santos lauded his player for the dedication.

"Nakakatuwa kasi sabi namin 'Marist, alam naming graduation mo ngayon pero talagang kailangan natin ng ganitong situation na mag-commit din.' Pero sabi naman niya 'coach, walang problema'," said Delos Santos.

"Actually, kahapon pa nya minemessage yung mga prof or organizer ng graduation na baka pwede right after na tawagin ako alis na ako. Nakakatuwa kasi nag-perform din galing pang graduation," he added.

Delos Santos even said that the weather had made it difficult for Layug to reach her team, but still, the UP product was able to show up.

"Baha. Ang lakas ng ulan. Kahit ako, nung papunta ako dito feeling ko alas sais na pero 12 pa lang," he said.

The undermanned HD Spikers lost in four sets to the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25.

Still, Layug said it was the perfect way to cap off her graduation.

"Ito na rin yung way na i-celebrate ko yung graduation ko. After ako tawagin sa stage, talaga dumiretso na ako [to the game]," Cignal quoted her as saying.

"Para umabot din ako and makatulong sa teammates ko, talagang plano ko na dumerecho agad kahit ano mangyari," she added.

Despite the loss, the HD Spikers head into the semifinals of the conference. They will look to bounce back against the High Speed Hitters with a rematch on Thursday, August 4 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

