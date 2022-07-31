^

DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 1:07pm
Team Noyz led by Jonnel Policaprio (7) won the championship in the return of the SLAM Rising Stars Classic in a new tournament format on Saturday at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong
SLAM Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU commit Jonnel Policarpio shone brightest in the return of the SLAM Rising Stars Classic after a two-year hiatus in the Gatorades Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Saturday.

Sporting a new format from its all-star game in previous years, the 2022 SLAM Rising Stars Classic pitted 32 of the best high school players in the country in a one-day tournament where Policarpio helped his team win the championship.

Policarpio, who won MVP, joined his Team Noyz teammates Kean Baclaan, Rhey Remogay, Nathan Montecillo, Sean Corral, Justine Bautista, Zane Jalbuena, and Kobe Demisana in outlasting Team Punks in the final, 51-48.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLAM PH (@slamonlineph)

The former Mapua Red Robins forward converted on the game winner in the race-to-50 contest.

Team Noyz fended off a tough challenge from the Punks who were led by Ian Espinosa, Jun Melecio, and Gilas youngster Francis Lopez.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLAM PH (@slamonlineph)

Team Punks also had JR Guevarra, James Payosing, Jelo Canillas, Vhorris Marasigan, and Leyton Buenaventura.

The Punks climbed on the stepladder after beating Team Prep and Team Hype in their first and second knockout game, respectively, to earn the right to face Team Noyz.

Team Noyz finished atop the standings with a 2-1 slate after the race-to-30 round robin games to seal their place in the final.

Team Hype and Team Prep finished third and fourth, respectively.

Team Hype had John Rey Pasaol, Aldous Torculas, Michael Mara, Josh Cajucom, Nygel Gonzales, Kevin Santos, Jeremy Felix, and Luis Pablo on their roster.

Team Prep was made up of Lebron Nieto, Ray Torres, Seven Gagate, Justin Diaz, Zenric Jarque, Joshua Miclat, Ethan Alian, and Mur Prince Alao.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLAM PH (@slamonlineph)

Slam Rising Stars Classic alumni include Thirdy Ravena, Dave Ildefonso, Ricci Rivero, Javee Mocon, RJ Abarrientos, Kai Sotto, Evan Nelle, Tyler Tio, Aljun Melecio, Carl Tamayo, Diego Dario, Gian Mamuyac, Mike Nieto, Will Navarro, and Ljay Gonzales.

