San Juan edges Caloocan in Armageddon in Wesley So Cup semis

MANILA, Philippines — Great champions die hard.

The San Juan Predators, once more on the ropes, this time against the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, dug deep into their reservoir of talent, and good luck, rallied from one set down to eliminate their foe via Armageddon in the semifinals of the Wesley So Cup on Saturday.

San Juan, twice beaten in the conference series with Caloocan, looked like goners after the first set, 13-8.

Caloocan’s NM Emmanuel Emperado, IM Jem Garcia, and Vietnamese import WIM Luong Phuong Hanh had handled San Juan’s top three boards of FM Nelson Mariano, GM Oliver Barbosa, and Mary Segarra.

The Reyes brothers, Arden and Archie, did what they could for San Juan but it wasn’t enough as Caloocan took the first set, 13-8 (4-3 blitz, 9-5 rapid).

But come the second set, San Juan roared to life as they drew in blitz, 3.5-all.

In the crucial rapid chess that could win it all for Caloocan or send it to sudden death extra boards, San Juan finally coaxed a point from Mary Segarra who drew with Hanh.

Nolte and Barbosa took three of the four points against Garcia and Emperado.

Also crucial was Randy Segarra taking over from Narciso Gumila and he took two of the three points against the LoadManna Knights’ Alexis Maribao.

It was Arden Reyes’ crucial win against Paul Sanchez that gave San Juan an 8-6 rapid win for an 11.5-9.5 second set win.

And that took it to extra boards when Reyes reprised his heroics against Emperado.

But it was Mariano’s huge win over Garcia that sent San Juan to the northern division finals for the fifth consecutive time.

It was the second time Caloocan was ousted by San Juan in the north semis -- the first was in the very first All-Filipino Cup that also went to Armageddon with San Juan prevailing.

“After losing the first match by a convincing five points, medyo kinabahan kami,” admitted San Juan head coach Hubert Estrella. “They performed well in the second set with Arden getting a win and Mary holding a draw.”

“During Armageddon, FM Elo (Mariano) was not our first choice as it was IM Rolando Nolte, but he begged off because he got tired playing against IM Jem. But we think IM Jem got tired playing IM Nolte and that was a big difference in getting the win.”

San Juan is hunting for its first Wesley So Cup that would give them a trophy in all three of the conferences of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The Predators won last season’s Open Conference then this past second season’s All-Filipino Cup.

They take on the Pasig King Pirates (who knocked off Laguna in two sets, 12.5-8.5 and 12-9) in the northern division finals on Wednesday, August 3.