^

Sports

Saso salvages weekend spot in Scottish Open with big frontside windup

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 10:42am
Saso salvages weekend spot in Scottish Open with big frontside windup
Yuka Saso of Japan watches the ball after teeing off on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso fought back from the brink of another early elimination with a big frontside windup, salvaging a one-under 71 and a spot into the weekend of the Scottish Open now paced by two-time major winner Lydia Ko in Ayrshire, Scotland Friday.

Facing another quick exit with a fumbling backside start of two bogeys in the first three holes of the Dundonald Links, Saso, who opened with a 70, found herself below the projected cutoff line at even-par overall with a birdie on the first hole and another bogey on the fourth.

But she put up a kind of finish that has marked her rise to women’s pro golf’s packing order, birdying Nos. 5, 7 and 8 to save a 33 and a 71 for a share of 40th. With a 141 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed ace finished two strokes above the cutoff line at 143, way behind Ko’s 130 after a second straight 65 but now in the money hunt after missing the cut three times in her last four events, including two majors – US Women’s Open and Evian Championship.

She missed four fairways and the same number of greens but struggled with her putting, ending up with 32 putts.

Ko, meanwhile, sustained her top form, hitting five birdies then spiking her sizzling 30-35 card with an eagle on the par-5 No. 5.

The Kiwi ace drove past American Lilia Vu, who missed closing in with a bogey on No. 17 for a 67 and a 132, for a two-stroke lead heading to the last 36 holes of the $2 million championship serving as tuneup for next week’s Women’s British Open at Muirfield.

Korean Eun Hee Ji matched Hye Jin Choi’s tournament-best 64 to move to third at 133 while Thai Wichanee Meechai headed for a best career finish with a 65 that netted her joint fourth at 134 with French Celine Boutier, who carded a 69.

Choi slowed down with a 71 and slipped from the top to a share of sixth at 135, now five strokes behind Ko, while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko failed to get going with a three-birdie, two-bogey card for a 71 and remained tied with Saso and 13 others at 40th.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai rejoins 36ers still in pursuit of NBA dream &nbsp;

Kai rejoins 36ers still in pursuit of NBA dream  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
After going undrafted in the NBA, Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto is returning to the “Land Down Under” to rejoin...
Sports
fbtw
Twin do-or-die game three set

Twin do-or-die game three set

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Backed to a corner, NLEX and Barangay Ginebra retaliated hard and dragged their respective quarterfinal opponents to you-or-me...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilar, Gin Kings overpower Bolts to force rubber match in PBA quarterfinals

Aguilar, Gin Kings overpower Bolts to force rubber match in PBA quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Despite squandering a first half lead as big as 12 points, the Gin Kings were able to convert on crucial shots in the end...
Sports
fbtw

No rest, no problem for Carl

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
There will be no rest for the weary – and hungry – as Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Carl Tamayo vowed to leave no stone unturned for UAAP champion University of the Philippines even in its preseason buil...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines chessers open Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippines launches its ambitious bid for World Chess Olympiad glory as it faces Oman in the men’s division and Guam in the women’s section at the start of 44th edition of the biennial event...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
New country manager for Riot Games Philippines vows to 'hyper-serve' local gaming community

New country manager for Riot Games Philippines vows to 'hyper-serve' local gaming community

By Michelle Lojo | 30 minutes ago
Having dubbed himself as ‘game agnostic’, playing all sorts of games from PC to mobile and even tabletop, Guzman...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina, Guce 3 shots adrift in Michigan tiff with 70s

Ardina, Guce 3 shots adrift in Michigan tiff with 70s

By Jan Veran | 32 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina carded a quiet but solid 70, which Clariss Guce matched in scrambling fashion as the two Filipinas trailed Chinese...
Sports
fbtw
'It's all God': NLEX's Kevin Alas deflects credit for posting career game after COVID-19 battle

'It's all God': NLEX's Kevin Alas deflects credit for posting career game after COVID-19 battle

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Playing heavy minutes in his first game back, Alas admitted that he did not expect such a quality performance from himself...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra out to match Meralco's physicality in rubber match

Ginebra out to match Meralco's physicality in rubber match

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After doing so and successfully staving off elimination against the Bolts on Friday, Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone knows it'll...
Sports
fbtw
Australia say no plans to shift 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule

Australia say no plans to shift 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule

2 hours ago
The 32-team tournament is scheduled to start on July 20.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with