Saso salvages weekend spot in Scottish Open with big frontside windup

Yuka Saso of Japan watches the ball after teeing off on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso fought back from the brink of another early elimination with a big frontside windup, salvaging a one-under 71 and a spot into the weekend of the Scottish Open now paced by two-time major winner Lydia Ko in Ayrshire, Scotland Friday.

Facing another quick exit with a fumbling backside start of two bogeys in the first three holes of the Dundonald Links, Saso, who opened with a 70, found herself below the projected cutoff line at even-par overall with a birdie on the first hole and another bogey on the fourth.

But she put up a kind of finish that has marked her rise to women’s pro golf’s packing order, birdying Nos. 5, 7 and 8 to save a 33 and a 71 for a share of 40th. With a 141 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed ace finished two strokes above the cutoff line at 143, way behind Ko’s 130 after a second straight 65 but now in the money hunt after missing the cut three times in her last four events, including two majors – US Women’s Open and Evian Championship.

She missed four fairways and the same number of greens but struggled with her putting, ending up with 32 putts.

Ko, meanwhile, sustained her top form, hitting five birdies then spiking her sizzling 30-35 card with an eagle on the par-5 No. 5.

The Kiwi ace drove past American Lilia Vu, who missed closing in with a bogey on No. 17 for a 67 and a 132, for a two-stroke lead heading to the last 36 holes of the $2 million championship serving as tuneup for next week’s Women’s British Open at Muirfield.

Korean Eun Hee Ji matched Hye Jin Choi’s tournament-best 64 to move to third at 133 while Thai Wichanee Meechai headed for a best career finish with a 65 that netted her joint fourth at 134 with French Celine Boutier, who carded a 69.

Choi slowed down with a 71 and slipped from the top to a share of sixth at 135, now five strokes behind Ko, while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko failed to get going with a three-birdie, two-bogey card for a 71 and remained tied with Saso and 13 others at 40th.