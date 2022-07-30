Wesley So Cup division semis unfurl

MANILA, Philippines — The herd has been thinned and it’s now down to the usual suspects.

The top four teams of the north and the south divisions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines battle in the semifinals of the Wesley So Cup tonight, July 30.

Over in the north, the Pasig King Pirates battle the Laguna Heroes while the San Juan Predators take on the Caloocan LoadManna Knights.

Down south, the Iloilo Kisela Knights joust with the Toledo Trojans as the Davao Chess Eagles take on the Negros Kingsmen.

Here are this author's previews of the matchups.

Pasig vs Laguna

During the elimination round, Pasig bludgeoned Laguna, 14.5-6.5 and 13.5-7.5.

While both squads will be missing players — the King Pirates do not have GM Mark Paragua who is competing at the 44th Chess Olympiad alongside the Heroes’ GM Banjo Barcenilla — the former still looks imperious.

After all, they still have GM Munkgal Gombosuren and IM Idel Datu on the top boards along with Sherily Cua and IM Cris Ramayrat.

And arguably, they have one of the best homegrown sides in Kevin Arquero and brothers IM Eric and Marc Kevin Labog.

Laguna, though not the power they once were, can still bring it. The question is — can they summon it?

They have FM Nelson Villanueva, FM Aj Literatus, WIM Umma Fisabilillah, IM Angelo Young, Vince Medina, WNM Jeanne Karen Enriquez, FM Efren Bagamasbad, AGM Kim Lorenzo, and Richie Jocson.

When both teams met in the elimination round, they were dead even in blitz. It is in rapid chess where Pasig has made its killing.

If Laguna wants to make a game of it, they need their homegrown players to rise above the occasion.

Caloocan vs San Juan

For the first time in league history, Caloocan blanked San Juan during the elimination round, 11.5-9.5 and 12.5-8.5.

Quite simply, Caloocan has had a better team with the addition of IM Chito Garma. He’s won three of the four boards against San Juan’s IM Ricky de Guzman. Without WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda who is also at the Chess Olympiad, San Juan will field Mary Segarra who has been taking it on the chin.

If Caloocan can win those two boards that is a huge advantage, because the rest of the Predators have been largely inconsistent.

However, you cannot discount San Juan. The play-offs have been their domain since last year’s Wesley So Cup.

We saw how they roared back to life in the last conference against Caloocan and Pasig and then against Iloilo in the finals.

Let’s see if they can pull that trick card again.

Iloilo vs Toledo

The best team in the league this conference had its brush with mortality when Tacloban took them to Armageddon in the quarterfinals.

The question when they face Toledo tonight is: did that previous game get their attention or will they take the Trojans lightly?

Of all the Cebu teams in PCAP history — Cebu and defunct Lapu Lapu, and Toledo, it has been the latter with the ambition, the patience, and balls of steel.

They could have called it quits and packed up when their matches the previous year were overturned due to ineligible players. That certainly derailed their tournament.

But you have to credit Toledo and Jeah Gacang for remaining steadfast in their goals.

And the sternest of tests comes tonight because they have not beaten Iloilo. The Kisela Knights swept the Trojans in the elimination round, 12-9 and 13.5-7.5.

This is arguably the best line-up that Toledo has put together with GM Xu Yi, Merben Roque, Jinky Catulay, IM Rico Mascariñas, Allan Pason, Bonn Tibod, and Glicerio Pardillo Jr.

Iloilo has been the one model of consistency since PCAP began last year.

They have GM Hovhanes Gabuzyan, Karl Viktor Ochoa, WFM Cherry Ann Meija, GM Joey Antonio, NM Rolly Parondo, NM Fritz Bryan Porras, and NM Cesar Mariano.

Iloilo has won 160 games out of a total of 186 for an 86%-win clip (tied with San Juan that has a 160-25 win-loss slate overall).

They are machines.

Quite simply, Toledo needs to play its best game ever if they want to upset Iloilo.

Negros vs Davao

The two sides split the conference series with Davao taking the first meeting, 10-11, and Negros the second, 11.5-9.5.

If there are two evenly matched teams, then this match-up is it. Quite simply, it is who can play their best at the moment.

The only one to consistently score points is Davao’s AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo and her Negros counterpart WIM Bernadette Galas as they have split their matches.

With the women’s board highly competitive, it is up to the others to score huge points to get the win.

The division semifinals of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup can be viewed on the league’s Facebook page tonight.