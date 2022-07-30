^

Sports

Wesley So Cup division semis unfurl

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 9:32am
Wesley So Cup division semis unfurl
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The herd has been thinned and it’s now down to the usual suspects. 

The top four teams of the north and the south divisions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines battle in the semifinals of the Wesley So Cup tonight, July 30.

Over in the north, the Pasig King Pirates battle the Laguna Heroes while the San Juan Predators take on the Caloocan LoadManna Knights.

Down south, the Iloilo Kisela Knights joust with the Toledo Trojans as the Davao Chess Eagles take on the Negros Kingsmen.

Here are this author's previews of the matchups.

Pasig vs Laguna

During the elimination round, Pasig bludgeoned Laguna, 14.5-6.5 and 13.5-7.5. 

While both squads will be missing players — the King Pirates do not have GM Mark Paragua who is competing at the 44th Chess Olympiad alongside the Heroes’ GM Banjo Barcenilla — the former still looks imperious. 

After all, they still have GM Munkgal Gombosuren and IM Idel Datu on the top boards along with Sherily Cua and IM Cris Ramayrat. 

And arguably, they have one of the best homegrown sides in Kevin Arquero and brothers IM Eric and Marc Kevin Labog. 

Laguna, though not the power they once were, can still bring it. The question is — can they summon it? 

They have FM Nelson Villanueva, FM Aj Literatus, WIM Umma Fisabilillah, IM Angelo Young, Vince Medina, WNM Jeanne Karen Enriquez, FM Efren Bagamasbad, AGM Kim Lorenzo, and Richie Jocson.

When both teams met in the elimination round, they were dead even in blitz. It is in rapid chess where Pasig has made its killing. 

If Laguna wants to make a game of it, they need their homegrown players to rise above the occasion.

Caloocan vs San Juan

For the first time in league history, Caloocan blanked San Juan during the elimination round, 11.5-9.5 and 12.5-8.5.

Quite simply, Caloocan has had a better team with the addition of IM Chito Garma. He’s won three of the four boards against San Juan’s IM Ricky de Guzman. Without WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda who is also at the Chess Olympiad, San Juan will field Mary Segarra who has been taking it on the chin. 

If Caloocan can win those two boards that is a huge advantage, because the rest of the Predators have been largely inconsistent. 

However, you cannot discount San Juan. The play-offs have been their domain since last year’s Wesley So Cup. 

We saw how they roared back to life in the last conference against Caloocan and Pasig and then against Iloilo in the finals. 

Let’s see if they can pull that trick card again.

Iloilo vs Toledo

The best team in the league this conference had its brush with mortality when Tacloban took them to Armageddon in the quarterfinals.

The question when they face Toledo tonight is: did that previous game get their attention or will they take the Trojans lightly?

Of all the Cebu teams in PCAP history — Cebu and defunct Lapu Lapu, and Toledo, it has been the latter with the ambition, the patience, and balls of steel. 

They could have called it quits and packed up when their matches the previous year were overturned due to ineligible players. That certainly derailed their tournament. 

But you have to credit Toledo and Jeah Gacang for remaining steadfast in their goals.

And the sternest of tests comes tonight because they have not beaten Iloilo. The Kisela Knights swept the Trojans in the elimination round, 12-9 and 13.5-7.5. 

This is arguably the best line-up that Toledo has put together with GM Xu Yi, Merben Roque, Jinky Catulay, IM Rico Mascariñas, Allan Pason, Bonn Tibod, and Glicerio Pardillo Jr. 

Iloilo has been the one model of consistency since PCAP began last year. 

They have GM Hovhanes Gabuzyan, Karl Viktor Ochoa, WFM Cherry Ann Meija, GM Joey Antonio, NM Rolly Parondo, NM Fritz Bryan Porras, and NM Cesar Mariano.

Iloilo has won 160 games out of a total of 186 for an 86%-win clip (tied with San Juan that has a 160-25 win-loss slate overall).

They are machines. 

Quite simply, Toledo needs to play its best game ever if they want to upset Iloilo.

Negros vs Davao

The two sides split the conference series with Davao taking the first meeting, 10-11, and Negros the second, 11.5-9.5.

If there are two evenly matched teams, then this match-up is it. Quite simply, it is who can play their best at the moment. 

The only one to consistently score points is Davao’s AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo and her Negros counterpart WIM Bernadette Galas as they have split their matches. 

With the women’s board highly competitive, it is up to the others to score huge points to get the win.

The division semifinals of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup can be viewed on the league’s Facebook page tonight.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai rejoins 36ers still in pursuit of NBA dream &nbsp;

Kai rejoins 36ers still in pursuit of NBA dream  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
After going undrafted in the NBA, Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto is returning to the “Land Down Under” to rejoin...
Sports
fbtw
Twin do-or-die game three set

Twin do-or-die game three set

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Backed to a corner, NLEX and Barangay Ginebra retaliated hard and dragged their respective quarterfinal opponents to you-or-me...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilar, Gin Kings overpower Bolts to force rubber match in PBA quarterfinals

Aguilar, Gin Kings overpower Bolts to force rubber match in PBA quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Despite squandering a first half lead as big as 12 points, the Gin Kings were able to convert on crucial shots in the end...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto returns to Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL

Kai Sotto returns to Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
After previously declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft after a year with the Adelaide 36ers, the undrafted prospect announced his...
Sports
fbtw

Eala enters El Espinar semis  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Alex Eala reached another semifinal stage in her bid to claim a third professional crown with a  pesky 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) win over home bet Rosa Vicens Mas in the W25 El Espinar/Segovia in Spain.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Australia say no plans to shift 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule

Australia say no plans to shift 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule

1 hour ago
The 32-team tournament is scheduled to start on July 20.
Sports
fbtw
Eala loses steam against Spanish foe, ends W25 El Espinar/Segovia stint in semis

Eala loses steam against Spanish foe, ends W25 El Espinar/Segovia stint in semis

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After forcing a third-set decider against the 22-year-old, Eala fell off in the final frame as she gave up a 0-5 lead to begin...
Sports
fbtw

The SBP dilemma

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is circling the wagons, raising its defenses for the people and programs the massive, vocal Filipino basketball community has expressed its disappointment with.
Sports
fbtw

Choco Mucho, Army, PLDT push semis aspirations

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Army Black Mamba, PLDT and Choco Mucho shoot for semis berths today when they battle separate foes at the close of the elimination round in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational at the Filoil EcoOil Centre...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines chessers open Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippines launches its ambitious bid for World Chess Olympiad glory as it faces Oman in the men’s division and Guam in the women’s section at the start of 44th edition of the biennial event...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with