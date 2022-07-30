Eala loses steam against Spanish foe, ends W25 El Espinar/Segovia stint in semis

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala fell short of a comeback against Spaniard foe Eva Guerrero Alvarez in the semifinals of W25 El Espinar/Segovia in Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 2-6, on Friday.

After forcing a third-set decider against the 22-year-old, Eala fell off in the final frame as she gave up a 0-5 lead to begin the set.

Eala tried to stage a fight back when she blanked Guerrero Alvarez in Game 6 and saved a match point in Game 7 to take two wins back, 2-5.

But an errant Eala committed two crucial double faults in the next game to give her foe the advantage and the victory, 2-6.

The net fest lasted for an hour and 56 minutes.

This is the second tournament in a row that Eala reached the Final Four with her stint in the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz also ending in the semifinal.

Next up for Eala is the W100 Grodzisk Mazowiecki in Poland where she is in the main draw as a direct acceptance.

Eala is fresh off of a week where she tallied a career best ranking in the WTA Tour at World No. 282.

The 17-year-old is looking for her third crown in the pro circuit.