^

Sports

Eala loses steam against Spanish foe, ends W25 El Espinar/Segovia stint in semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 9:14am
Eala loses steam against Spanish foe, ends W25 El Espinar/Segovia stint in semis
Alex Eala
Luis Alberto Simon Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala fell short of a comeback against Spaniard foe Eva Guerrero Alvarez in the semifinals of W25 El Espinar/Segovia in Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 2-6, on Friday.

After forcing a third-set decider against the 22-year-old, Eala fell off in the final frame as she gave up a 0-5 lead to begin the set.

Eala tried to stage a fight back when she blanked Guerrero Alvarez in Game 6 and saved a match point in Game 7 to take two wins back, 2-5.

But an errant Eala committed two crucial double faults in the next game to give her foe the advantage and the victory, 2-6.

The net fest lasted for an hour and 56 minutes.

This is the second tournament in a row that Eala reached the Final Four with her stint in the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz also ending in the semifinal.

Next up for Eala is the W100 Grodzisk Mazowiecki in Poland where she is in the main draw as a direct acceptance.

Eala is fresh off of a week where she tallied a career best ranking in the WTA Tour at World No. 282.

The 17-year-old is looking for her third crown in the pro circuit.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai rejoins 36ers still in pursuit of NBA dream &nbsp;

Kai rejoins 36ers still in pursuit of NBA dream  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
After going undrafted in the NBA, Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto is returning to the “Land Down Under” to rejoin...
Sports
fbtw
Twin do-or-die game three set

Twin do-or-die game three set

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Backed to a corner, NLEX and Barangay Ginebra retaliated hard and dragged their respective quarterfinal opponents to you-or-me...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilar, Gin Kings overpower Bolts to force rubber match in PBA quarterfinals

Aguilar, Gin Kings overpower Bolts to force rubber match in PBA quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Despite squandering a first half lead as big as 12 points, the Gin Kings were able to convert on crucial shots in the end...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto returns to Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL

Kai Sotto returns to Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
After previously declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft after a year with the Adelaide 36ers, the undrafted prospect announced his...
Sports
fbtw

Eala enters El Espinar semis  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Alex Eala reached another semifinal stage in her bid to claim a third professional crown with a  pesky 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) win over home bet Rosa Vicens Mas in the W25 El Espinar/Segovia in Spain.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
'It's all God': NLEX's Kevin Alas deflects credit for posting career game after COVID-19 battle

'It's all God': NLEX's Kevin Alas deflects credit for posting career game after COVID-19 battle

By Luisa Morales | 4 minutes ago
Playing heavy minutes in his first game back, Alas admitted that he did not expect such a quality performance from himself...
Sports
fbtw
Saso salvages weekend spot in Scottish Open with big frontside windup

Saso salvages weekend spot in Scottish Open with big frontside windup

By Jan Veran | 6 minutes ago
Facing another quick exit with a fumbling backside start of two bogeys in the first three holes of the Dundonald Links, Saso,...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra out to match Meralco's physicality in rubber match

Ginebra out to match Meralco's physicality in rubber match

By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
After doing so and successfully staving off elimination against the Bolts on Friday, Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone knows it'll...
Sports
fbtw
Australia say no plans to shift 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule

Australia say no plans to shift 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule

1 hour ago
The 32-team tournament is scheduled to start on July 20.
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup division semis unfurl

Wesley So Cup division semis unfurl

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The top four teams of the north and the south divisions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines battle in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with