Pinoy golf aces gear up for rich International Series Singapore

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 5:16pm
Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que and Justin Quiban get the chance to vie in a money-rich Asian Tour event next month as they join the chase in the $1.5 million International Series Singapore at the Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course.

Sixteen of the Top 20 players in the current Asian Tour Order of Merit rankings headline the blue-ribbon event, the 11th stop of the region’s premier circuit and third International Series event, on August 11-14, including money leader Sihwan Kim of the US, No. 2 Korean Bio Kim and No. 4 Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe.

The event, which offers the top purse of $270,000 (Php15 million), will also feature a slew of prominent international campaigners, including Americans Chase Koepka and Peter Uihlein, along with Thais Jazz Janewattananond and Phachara Khongwatmai, India’s Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma, South African Justin Harding and 10-time Tour winner Scott Hend of Australia.

Tabuena and Quiban will also see action in the Indonesia Open on August 4-7 which Que, however, will be missed since he is committed to play in the Japan PGA Championship slated on the same week.

While Quiban, who missed the cut in the 3M Open of the PGA Tour last year, has yet to win on the Asian Tour, Que and Tabuena have racked up three and two victories, respectively, and have been two of the winningest players on the local pro tour.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN

MIGUEL TABUENA
