Saso trails by 6 with 70 in Scottish Open

Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the sixth hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 26, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso cashed in on surprisingly mild conditions in a late start and carded a two-under 70 although she trailed a hot-starting tour rookie Hye Jin Choi of Korea by six at the start of the Scottish Open in Ayrshire, Scotland Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Saso birdied two of the first five holes then recovered a lost stroke on No. 8 with another birdie on the par-5 14th then hung tough when the wind picked up at the end of the low scoring day at Dundonald Links, which yielded 63 under-par scores.

Choi led the assault with an eagle-spiked 64, launching her impressive campaign with a four-birdie binge at the back then bucking a bogey on the par-5 No. 3 with an eagle on the fifth before closing out with three straight birdies.

But French Celine Boutier, Kiwi Lydia Ko and American Lilia Vu all fired 65s while England’s Georgia Hall and Narin An, also of Korea, turned in identical 66s to make it a crowded leaderboard in the early going of the $2 million event serving as tuneup for the season’s last major, the AIG Women’s British Open next week at Muirfield.

Though six shots off at joint 32nd, the ICTSI-backed Saso could lean on her fine start to spark a second-round charge in the morning wave Friday as she tries to snap out of a string of mediocre finishes marred by four missed cuts in her last six tournaments, including two in the majors.

Other fancied bets who turned in 70s were world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and fellow Koreans In Gee Chun, the recent PGA Championship winner in Maryland, Amy Yang and Jeongeun Lee, Denmark’s Nanna Madsen, Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom and Sophia Popov of Germany.

World No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia, meanwhile, sizzled with a 67 for a share of seventh, just three strokes off Choi, with Andrea Lee and Alison Lee of the US, Germany’s Leonie Harm, Korean Hyo Joo Kim, Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Pauline Roussin of France.