^

Sports

Saso trails by 6 with 70 in Scottish Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 2:02pm
Saso trails by 6 with 70 in Scottish Open
Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the sixth hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 26, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Rob Carr / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso cashed in on surprisingly mild conditions in a late start and carded a two-under 70 although she trailed a hot-starting tour rookie Hye Jin Choi of Korea by six at the start of the Scottish Open in Ayrshire, Scotland Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Saso birdied two of the first five holes then recovered a lost stroke on No. 8 with another birdie on the par-5 14th then hung tough when the wind picked up at the end of the low scoring day at Dundonald Links, which yielded 63 under-par scores.

Choi led the assault with an eagle-spiked 64, launching her impressive campaign with a four-birdie binge at the back then bucking a bogey on the par-5 No. 3 with an eagle on the fifth before closing out with three straight birdies.

But French Celine Boutier, Kiwi Lydia Ko and American Lilia Vu all fired 65s while England’s Georgia Hall and Narin An, also of Korea, turned in identical 66s to make it a crowded leaderboard in the early going of the $2 million event serving as tuneup for the season’s last major, the AIG Women’s British Open next week at Muirfield.

Though six shots off at joint 32nd, the ICTSI-backed Saso could lean on her fine start to spark a second-round charge in the morning wave Friday as she tries to snap out of a string of mediocre finishes marred by four missed cuts in her last six tournaments, including two in the majors.

Other fancied bets who turned in 70s were world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and fellow Koreans In Gee Chun, the recent PGA Championship winner in Maryland, Amy Yang and Jeongeun Lee, Denmark’s Nanna Madsen, Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom and Sophia Popov of Germany.

World No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia, meanwhile, sizzled with a 67 for a share of seventh, just three strokes off Choi, with Andrea Lee and Alison Lee of the US, Germany’s Leonie Harm, Korean Hyo Joo Kim, Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Pauline Roussin of France.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena to donate cash incentive to Lydia De Vega

Obiena to donate cash incentive to Lydia De Vega

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Obiena, who won bronze in the World Athletics Championships last weekend in Oregon, was announced to obtain some Php250,000...
Sports
fbtw

Why Villaflor retired at 23

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s not widely known why former WBA superfeatherweight or junior lightweight champion Ben Villaflor retired from the ring at 23.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Thailand's Kiradech, Korea's Kim fight stay in contention at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Thailand's Kiradech, Korea's Kim fight stay in contention at Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 hour ago
Korea's Si Woo Kim and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, one fighting for a Presidents Cup spot and the other battling to retain...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup Quarterfinals: Iloilo, Negros, Davao, Toledo enter semis

Wesley So Cup Quarterfinals: Iloilo, Negros, Davao, Toledo enter semis

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Iloilo Kisela Knights had a brush with their chess mortality when the Tacloban Vikings pushed them all the way to Ar...
Sports
fbtw
Army, PLDT, Choco Mucho play for PVL survival

Army, PLDT, Choco Mucho play for PVL survival

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Army Black Mamba, PLDT and Choco Mucho fight for dear semifinal life as they battle separate foes in the last elimination...
Sports
fbtw
Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

By Joaquin Henson | 3 hours ago
The time for change has come.
Sports
fbtw
Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
From Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea moving to UP, to Kevin Quiambao heading to La Salle, the Legarda-based...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with