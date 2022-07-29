^

Sports

Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 11:32am
Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs
Steve Nash Enriquez of NU
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Bulldogs program has received the short end of the stick more often than not in recent years with most of its high school prospect flocking to other teams in the seniors division in the UAAP.

From Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea moving to UP, to Kevin Quiambao heading to La Salle, the Legarda-based squad has lost more than it has gained.

But one of the rare cagers that took the road less taken is Steve Nash Enriquez, who reaffirmed his commitment to the NU seniors program after playing his rookie season in the collegiate ranks.

According to Enriquez, his continuous allegiance to the school is because of what NU had done for him in the past.

"Gusto ko po talagang maglaro sa NU kasi, yun nga po, ang laking tulong nila sa akin. Kasi sa totoo lang, walang wala kami sa Cebu. Ang laking tulong nila, ng NU, sa family ko. Kahit papano gumaan ang buhay namin. So, 100% po loyal naman ako sa NU," said Enriquez after NU won over Arellano University, 78-64, in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup last Wednesday.

Set to inherit the role of the team's leading point guard following the departure of Reyland Torres and Janjan Felicilda to join the Fighting Maroons, Enriquez said that he accepts the challenge.

"Sobrang motivated ako ngayon kasi last season, young team naman kami eh. Yung Season 82, halos lahat ng kakampi ko hindi ganoon karami yung playing time tapos sobrang dali lang ng Season 84, so parang rookie pa rin ako ngayon," he said.

"Kaya kung ano man ang present challenges na hinaharap namin ngayon, step-by-step lang na we're getting better." he continued.

Enriquez and the rest of NU play their next preseason game in FilOil on Sunday, July 31, against the UE Red Warriors.

BASKETBALL

NU

UAAP
