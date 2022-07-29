^

Sports

Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino makes up for lost time with explosive game vs PLDT

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 10:35am
Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino makes up for lost time with explosive game vs PLDT
Kat Tolentino (R) of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in their Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference match at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Thursday
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans' Kat Tolentino returned from a two-game absence with a tremendous performance as her team repulsed the PLDT High Speed Hitters to remain in the hunt for a semifinals spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Thursday.

After being sidelined right smack in the middle of the Flying Titans' campaign due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Tolentino admitted feeling frustrated that she couldn't contribute as Choco Mucho's semis hopes faded with losses to the Army Black Mamba and Creamline Cool Smashers.

That is why she made sure to make her presence truly felt as Choco Mucho bounced back with a five-set thriller against PLDT, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 10-25, 16-14, at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Tolentino finished with a monster double-double of 27 points and 22 excellent digs to pace the Flying Titans.

"It was hard just watching them and not being able to help of course. That made me want to push myself in today’s game and it must made me so much more eager to play," said Tolentino after the game.

The former Ateneo standout became the go-to scorer for her team, which needed the win to stay in contention.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, she connived with Ponggay Gaston to churn out the clutch hits to stymie the PLDT comeback.

But Tolentino shrugged off the MVP-caliber performance, saying she simply wanted to contribute for her team.

"I just had to do my role and that’s what coach always wants me to focus on. I think I was just trying to… like what Ponggay said, do it for the team," said Tolentino.

"It doesn’t matter if we score how many points as long as we work together and as long as we each do our own part then we could really help each other," she continued.

However, Tolentino and the Flying Titans face a tall task as they need to win in three or four sets against the Petro Gazz Angels in their final game in elimination on Saturday, July 30.

They also need the Creamline Cool Smashers and Cignal HD Spikers, who are already assured of their spot in the semifinals, to beat the Army Black Mamba and the PLDT High Speed Hitters, respectively, in no more than four sets.

This because tie breaks in the standings will be decided by the point system. Choco Mucho can only match Army and PLDT's current nine points with a win over Petro Gazz and a five-set loss for either team will pull either Army or PLDT over Choco Mucho.

If teams will go into ties with nine points each, it will depend on the ratio of sets won or lost by the teams.

Either way, Choco Mucho will need to thread through the eye of a needle to advance to the next round.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw

Why Villaflor retired at 23

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s not widely known why former WBA superfeatherweight or junior lightweight champion Ben Villaflor retired from the ring at 23.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw

Engelland jumps over to OKC camp

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Former Philippine national team player and world renowned shooting coach Chip “The Machine Gun” Engelland is joining the coaching staff of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA after a long stay with the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

By Joaquin Henson | 12 minutes ago
The time for change has come.
Sports
fbtw
Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
From Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea moving to UP, to Kevin Quiambao heading to La Salle, the Legarda-based...
Sports
fbtw
Logitech G&rsquo;s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

Logitech G’s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

50 minutes ago
Logitech G gaming gears were highlighted during its live stream, live interviews, live product unboxing with influencers and...
Sports
fbtw
New San Beda coach Yuri Escueta up for challenge

New San Beda coach Yuri Escueta up for challenge

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
No matter what the challenge of rebuilding the San Beda Red Lions, new head coach Yuri Escueta is up for it.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena to donate cash incentive to Lydia De Vega

Obiena to donate cash incentive to Lydia De Vega

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Obiena, who won bronze in the World Athletics Championships last weekend in Oregon, was announced to obtain some Php250,000...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with