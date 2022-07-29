Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino makes up for lost time with explosive game vs PLDT

Kat Tolentino (R) of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in their Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference match at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans' Kat Tolentino returned from a two-game absence with a tremendous performance as her team repulsed the PLDT High Speed Hitters to remain in the hunt for a semifinals spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Thursday.

After being sidelined right smack in the middle of the Flying Titans' campaign due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Tolentino admitted feeling frustrated that she couldn't contribute as Choco Mucho's semis hopes faded with losses to the Army Black Mamba and Creamline Cool Smashers.

That is why she made sure to make her presence truly felt as Choco Mucho bounced back with a five-set thriller against PLDT, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 10-25, 16-14, at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Tolentino finished with a monster double-double of 27 points and 22 excellent digs to pace the Flying Titans.

"It was hard just watching them and not being able to help of course. That made me want to push myself in today’s game and it must made me so much more eager to play," said Tolentino after the game.

The former Ateneo standout became the go-to scorer for her team, which needed the win to stay in contention.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, she connived with Ponggay Gaston to churn out the clutch hits to stymie the PLDT comeback.

But Tolentino shrugged off the MVP-caliber performance, saying she simply wanted to contribute for her team.

"I just had to do my role and that’s what coach always wants me to focus on. I think I was just trying to… like what Ponggay said, do it for the team," said Tolentino.

"It doesn’t matter if we score how many points as long as we work together and as long as we each do our own part then we could really help each other," she continued.

However, Tolentino and the Flying Titans face a tall task as they need to win in three or four sets against the Petro Gazz Angels in their final game in elimination on Saturday, July 30.

They also need the Creamline Cool Smashers and Cignal HD Spikers, who are already assured of their spot in the semifinals, to beat the Army Black Mamba and the PLDT High Speed Hitters, respectively, in no more than four sets.

This because tie breaks in the standings will be decided by the point system. Choco Mucho can only match Army and PLDT's current nine points with a win over Petro Gazz and a five-set loss for either team will pull either Army or PLDT over Choco Mucho.

If teams will go into ties with nine points each, it will depend on the ratio of sets won or lost by the teams.

Either way, Choco Mucho will need to thread through the eye of a needle to advance to the next round.