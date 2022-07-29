Obiena to donate cash incentive to Lydia De Vega

Bronze medalist Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pole Vault on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena has pledged to give the incentive he will receive from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to the family of ailing track and field legend Lydia De Vega-Mercado.

Obiena, who won bronze in the World Athletics Championships last weekend in Oregon, was announced to obtain some Php250,000 from the PSC for his feat.

It was the first time a Filipino won a medal in the prestigious tournament.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Obiena said that he met De Vega-Mercado before and he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"39 Years ago, was the first-ever World Championships in 1983. Our leading participant in those inaugural World Championships was the legendary Lydia De Vega. I am deeply saddened by the news of Mam Lydia’s health issues, and the pleas of her family for financial assistance for the mounting medical bills," wrote Obiena.

"I have met Mam Lydia in Singapore on many occasions, and she has always been kind, supportive and loving individual," he continued.

As the PSC reward awaits him, Obiena said that this would be something he could use to aid De Vega-Mercado, whose daughter Stefanie had come out publicly to ask for financial support last week for the track star's battle with breast cancer.

"I have just learned of the plans of PSC to reward me with 250,000 pesos incentive for breaking the Asian Record. This is deeply appreciated, and certainly needed since my funding is still yet to be sorted, despite the mediation agreement. However, on the flight back to Italy, it occurred to me that despite my own training needs, Mam Lydia needs this money more than I do," Obiena said.

"So, I am hereby pledging to gift these 250,000 pesos once paid, directly to the family of Lydia De Vega for her medical expenses," he continued.

Additionally, Obiena also said that his advisor James Lafferty, and his wife Carol, who is Obiena's nutritionist, will match Obiena's pledge.

Both James and Carol Lafferty have also met De Vega-Mercado.

This brings up Obiena's total to Php500,000.

"We hope this makes a difference and gives Mam Lydia added strength to battle this horrible disease. God bless you and give you strength Mam Lydia," said Obiena.