^

Sports

Obiena to donate cash incentive to Lydia De Vega

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 10:00am
Obiena to donate cash incentive to Lydia De Vega
Bronze medalist Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pole Vault on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena has pledged to give the incentive he will receive from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to the family of ailing track and field legend Lydia De Vega-Mercado.

Obiena, who won bronze in the World Athletics Championships last weekend in Oregon, was announced to obtain some Php250,000 from the PSC for his feat.

It was the first time a Filipino won a medal in the prestigious tournament.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Obiena said that he met De Vega-Mercado before and he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"39 Years ago, was the first-ever World Championships in 1983. Our leading participant in those inaugural World Championships was the legendary Lydia De Vega. I am deeply saddened by the news of Mam Lydia’s health issues, and the pleas of her family for financial assistance for the mounting medical bills," wrote Obiena.

"I have met Mam Lydia in Singapore on many occasions, and she has always been kind, supportive and loving individual," he continued.

As the PSC reward awaits him, Obiena said that this would be something he could use to aid De Vega-Mercado, whose daughter Stefanie had come out publicly to ask for financial support last week for the track star's battle with breast cancer.

"I have just learned of the plans of PSC to reward me with 250,000 pesos incentive for breaking the Asian Record. This is deeply appreciated, and certainly needed since my funding is still yet to be sorted, despite the mediation agreement. However, on the flight back to Italy, it occurred to me that despite my own training needs, Mam Lydia needs this money more than I do," Obiena said.

"So, I am hereby pledging to gift these 250,000 pesos once paid, directly to the family of Lydia De Vega for her medical expenses," he continued.

Additionally, Obiena also said that his advisor James Lafferty, and his wife Carol, who is Obiena's nutritionist, will match Obiena's pledge.

Both James and Carol Lafferty have also met De Vega-Mercado.

This brings up Obiena's total to Php500,000.

"We hope this makes a difference and gives Mam Lydia added strength to battle this horrible disease. God bless you and give you strength Mam Lydia," said Obiena.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw

Why Villaflor retired at 23

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s not widely known why former WBA superfeatherweight or junior lightweight champion Ben Villaflor retired from the ring at 23.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw

Engelland jumps over to OKC camp

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Former Philippine national team player and world renowned shooting coach Chip “The Machine Gun” Engelland is joining the coaching staff of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA after a long stay with the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

By Joaquin Henson | 12 minutes ago
The time for change has come.
Sports
fbtw
Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
From Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea moving to UP, to Kevin Quiambao heading to La Salle, the Legarda-based...
Sports
fbtw
Logitech G&rsquo;s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

Logitech G’s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

50 minutes ago
Logitech G gaming gears were highlighted during its live stream, live interviews, live product unboxing with influencers and...
Sports
fbtw
New San Beda coach Yuri Escueta up for challenge

New San Beda coach Yuri Escueta up for challenge

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
No matter what the challenge of rebuilding the San Beda Red Lions, new head coach Yuri Escueta is up for it.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino makes up for lost time with explosive game vs PLDT

Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino makes up for lost time with explosive game vs PLDT

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After being sidelined right smack in the middle of the Flying Titans' campaign due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with