Fit-again Choco Mucho averts meltdown vs PLDT, keeps semis hopes alive

Kat Tolentino (10) celebrates with teammates during their PVL Invitational Conference match against the PLDT High Speed Hitters at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans kept their Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals hopes burning after a 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 10-25, 16-14, thriller against the PLDT High Spped Hitters at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Thursday.

The Flying Titans, who had the services of Kat Tolentino, Cherry Nunag, Thang Ponce, and Des Cheng back, averted a late game meltdown after they claimed the first two sets in the match.

Tolentino uncorked 27 points to pace Choco Mucho in the victory.

PLDT looked poised to complete the comeback with a 6-2 lead in the third set decider.

But Choco Mucho uncorked a 6-0 run to flip the script and take the 8-6 advantage at the midway point of the frame.

PLDT, though, made things interesting as it was neck-and-neck from then on as both teams traded haymakers.

Kat Tolentino provided the clutch points as she gave Choco Mucho their first match point, 14-13, with a down the line hit.

Chin Basas would force the deuce with an off the block kill, but Flying Titans' Ponggay Gaston scored in the next rally to give her team the lead and second match point.

Basas then made an attacking error as the ball failed to go over the net and effectively gave the Flying Titans the hard fought victory.

Improving to 2-3, the Flying Titans hang on to a sliver of hope to make it to the Top 4 of the standings and move on to the semifinal round of the tiff.

Meanwhile, PLDT fall to 3-2. Both teams have one game left on their schedules.