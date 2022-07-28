^

EJ Obiena rises to 3rd spot in pole vault rankings after World Championships bronze

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 4:21pm
Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines reacts during the Men's Pole Vault final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' EJ Obiena has tallied a new career high ranking in men's pole vault, in the latest edition of the rankings released by World Athletics.

Obiena, previously 6th in the world, rose three places to the third spot after winning bronze in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon earlier this week.

The 26-year-old joined fellow Worlds podium finishers Mondo Duplantis and Christopher Nilsen who are World No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Obiena cleared a personal best of 5.94m in Oregon to tally a new personal best and rewrite the Asian record to win the country's first-ever medal in the tiff.

He now has 1,408 points and leapfrogged over 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Thiago Braz who is now at 4th in the world.

In men's overall ranking, Obiena is in 31st place.

Duplantis, who broke his world record with a smashing 6.21m clearance at worlds, also tops the rankings there.

Coming in second is USA's Ryan Crouser of shotput.

Obiena is set to compete in the Diamond League in Poland next.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
