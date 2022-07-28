^

Sports

IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters

Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 1:16pm
IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters
Young triathletes can't wait to make a splash in the IRONKIDS' return in Cebu next week.

MANILA, Philippines – Kept out of the roads and waters the past two years, the future of Philippine triathlon finally gets the chance to showcase their wares in pursuit of honors in the IRONKIDS Philippines, which unwraps August 6 at The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-LapumCity, Cebu.

One hundred and sixty eight youngsters aged 6-to-14 are all primed for a test of speed and endurance in their side of the swim-bike-run battle ahead of the Megaworld IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines presented by AIA Vitality on Aug. 7 at the country’s newest, world-class triathlon hub.

Events on tap are the 6-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions with titles to be disputed over varying distances in each race category of the junior version of the IRONMAN, which also features swimming, bike and run events.

“The long wait has only made these kids eager and hungrier for recognition and the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. is proud to have taken the cudgels for the future stars of Philippine triathlon,” said The IRONMAN Group general manager Princess Galura.

Listup is ongoing and will end on race week. For details, or visit http://ironkidsphil.com/site/ or social media accounts ironkidsphil on Facebook and Instagram.

The 6-8 group, a non-competition for beginners, will be held over the 100m, 2km bike and 1km run distance; the 9-10 will feature 200m swim, 6km bike and 1.5km run; the 11-12 is slated over the 400m swim, 6km bike and 2km run; while the premier 13-14 title will be contested over 400m swim, 8km bike and 2.5km run.

Thirty one entries are set to slug it out for the 13-14 crown while the 11-12 and 9-10 categories drew 26 and 25 participants, respectively.

Spicing up the weekend of fun and bonding in a shared experience is the relay competition featuring the 6-10 and 11-14 age categories.

The IRONKIDS has served as a side event to the IRONMAN series for years with the event not only contributing to the growth of the sport but also ensuring the steady flow of talents.

It has also encouraged the children to have an active lifestyle and develop values like discipline, sportsmanship and respect for others and at the same time preventing gadget addiction among them.

Some actually took part in the virtual run in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, a 10-weekend run date that gave participants the chance to start slow, train, build up and surpass their own records in a three-month period.

IRONKIDS

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After a six-year reign in the Singapore promotion, Vera lost his strap to India's Arjan Bhullar with a TKO loss in ONE: Dangal...
Sports
fbtw

Life-changer for Sarina

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Playing on the Philippine national women’s football team has been a life-changer for Fil-Am Sarina Bolden who collected eight goals in seven matches to emerge the leading scorer of the recent AFF Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As part of their build-up for the next UAAP season later this year, the defending champions are participating in multiple...
Sports
fbtw
'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Volunteers are one of the key parts of any big event. The Southeast Asian Games saw around 9,000 volunteers when the country...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
While the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes is getting most of the attention for UFC 277, what could possibly...
Sports
fbtw
QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

1 hour ago
Mateo Rivas upended No. 2 Darwin Cosca in the semis then clipped Joshua Diva, 6-3, 6-2, to snare the boys’ 16-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Northern Division top seed Pasig King Pirates bucked the absence of GM Mark Paragua to blast the Rizal Batch Towers, 19-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour

Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Laurea Duque bucked a closing double-bogey and captured the 93rd San Francisco junior golf crown in California by four on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with