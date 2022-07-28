^

Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 1:11pm
The 30-year-old Alex Perez could not contain his excitement in getting back inside the octagon after what has been an almost two-year lay-off.
MANILA, Philippines – While the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes is getting most of the attention for UFC 277 on Sunday, July 31 (Manila time) at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, what could possibly be the “Fight of the Night” is also on the main card.

It’s that flyweight match between Alex Perez (24-6) and Alexandre Pantojo (24-5). Two human dynamos who like to put the big hurt on another human being. At least… inside the UFC’s octagon.

Philstar.com spoke to Perez on media day, and the 30-year-old Mexican-American could not contain his excitement in getting back inside the octagon after what has been an almost two-year lay-off.

“This is what I do for a living. I love what I do. I am excited to get back in there,” Perez enthused. “There are different reasons for me to get really worked up about this fight. My son is going to watch it for the first time. And it is enough motivation to stop a guy from trying to punch you in the face. And I fight to feed my family.”

Perez’ three-bout win streak was stopped by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in November of 2020 with a submission in the very first round. It was Perez’ second loss in the UFC in eight matches.

Since that fight, Perez’ next matches were cancelled four times for a variety of reasons. 

But all systems are go for his appearance on UFC 277.

“I made good use of my time away from the Octagon,” he related. “Obviously, I trained. But I also took the time to open a business called ‘Acai Republic’ that offers acai berry juices and Brazilian pastries is a small business. And I got to spend quality time with my son.”

“I had bad luck with the cancellations, but we’re here now.”

Brazilian Alexandre Pantojo is another fighter coming off a long lay-off after suffering a knee injury. He is 8-3 in the UFC and is generally known as a fighter who goes the distance.

“Pantojo is a very tough opponent,” observed Perez. “He can knock you out or submit you, which is something he is very good at.  Our fight… this could be ‘Fight of the Night.”

“The biggest thing I learned from my last fight which ended up as a loss is not the MMA part but the life lesson losses happen and life goes on. It will not always be in your favor and you will get your bruises and all. Learn to be okay with it as crazy as it sounds. It happened before, and it will happen again. Just focus on the present. Take away the rear view mirror so you don’t see the past.”

“So when that cage door for UFC 277 opens, I go on autopilot.”

UFC 277 can be viewed on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming app at 10 a.m. Sunday.

