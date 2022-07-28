^

Sports

Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 12:18pm
Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour
Laurea Duque

MANILA, Philippines – Laurea Duque bucked a closing double-bogey and captured the 93rd San Francisco junior golf crown in California by four on a closing 72 last weekend, capping the rising Filipina star’s impressive five-tournament title run in six events on the Junior Golf Association of Northern California tour.

Duque fought back from four shots down after an opening 77 with a three-birdie, one-bogey card at the frontside of the par-70 Lincoln Park Golf Club course then birdied the 17th to make up for a miscue on the previous hole before dropping two strokes on her way out.

But her two-over 34-38 round and a 149 proved enough to lift her past erstwhile leader Daniela Andrade, who limped with an 80 after a 73 for a 153 in the 36-hole tournament in the centerpiece girls’ 16-18 category.

Duque, who toughened herself up on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, kicked off her winning campaign in the Redwood Canyon Junior in Castro Valley last June, dominating the first round with a two-under 69 at the par-71 Redwood Canyon Golf Club and then carding a 70 for a 139 and a seven-stroke triumph over Lindsey Huang, who pooled a 146 after a 71.

She then endured a last-hole mishap in the Mountain View Junior Championship at the Shoreline Golf Links in Mountain View the following week, matching Jayne Sung’s closing 76 to win by one then re-stamped her class in the Reserve Junior Championship, sizzling with an opening round 66 on her way to a four-shot romp over Amelia Greenlee in Stockton.

After annexing another victory on the San Francisco junior local tour at Presidio, Duque placed seventh in the San Jose City Junior Championship won by Francesca Sumcad, withdrew in the Crystal Springs Junior in Burlingame then regained her winning ways in the San Francisco Junior tilt to claim the overall championship.

