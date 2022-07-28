^

Sports

UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 11:31am
UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms
UP's Carl Tamayo
FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons are keeping themselves occupied in the preseason leading up to UAAP Season 85 where they will make their first title defense in the men's basketball tournament since 1987.

As part of their build-up for the next UAAP season later this year, the defending champions are participating in multiple preseason tournaments.

In fact, they're playing in three leagues simultaneously — the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, the PGFL Universities and Colleges Basketball League Invitational Tournament, and Pinoy Liga.

While some might see the stacked schedule as daunting, UP coach Goldwin Monteverde looks at it in a positive light as he wants his team to be battle-tested by the time the UAAP tips off.

"Actually maganda naman yung nakukuha naming exposure for everybody, getting ready for Season 85... Ito yung wala sa atin nung last season eh," Monteverde said after UP's win over UE in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday.

"So, every chance na makuha ng team to play together sa different leagues, [maganda] para sa amin to prepare for the season, for the coming season," he added.

The Maroons are also set for a pair of practice games in Iloilo.

Still, Monteverde knows that his team is feeling the fatigue. But hopes that when his other wards, including Filipino-American star Zavier Lucero, return from overseas, UP will get enough manpower to go around.

"Ramdam ko na rin yung pagod ng team but, ang goal kasi is, hindi pa kasi kumpleto yung team right now," said Monteverde.

"But siguro this coming week darating na yung ibang mga kasama namin," he added.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons beat Bombers in fight-marred game

12 hours ago
University of the Philippines won by forfeiture over Jose Rizal University on Tuesday and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon C...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo, Maroons tower over Warriors for solo Filoil lead

Tamayo, Maroons tower over Warriors for solo Filoil lead

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Tamayo finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists to pace the Maroons in the wire-to-wire victory over the Red...
Sports
fbtw

Life-changer for Sarina

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Playing on the Philippine national women’s football team has been a life-changer for Fil-Am Sarina Bolden who collected eight goals in seven matches to emerge the leading scorer of the recent AFF Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

1 minute ago
Mateo Rivas upended No. 2 Darwin Cosca in the semis then clipped Joshua Diva, 6-3, 6-2, to snare the boys’ 16-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

By Rick Olivares | 21 minutes ago
Northern Division top seed Pasig King Pirates bucked the absence of GM Mark Paragua to blast the Rizal Batch Towers, 19-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour

Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour

By Jan Veran | 29 minutes ago
Laurea Duque bucked a closing double-bogey and captured the 93rd San Francisco junior golf crown in California by four on...
Sports
fbtw
'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Volunteers are one of the key parts of any big event. The Southeast Asian Games saw around 9,000 volunteers when the country...
Sports
fbtw
Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After a six-year reign in the Singapore promotion, Vera lost his strap to India's Arjan Bhullar with a TKO loss in ONE: Dangal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with