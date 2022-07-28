UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons are keeping themselves occupied in the preseason leading up to UAAP Season 85 where they will make their first title defense in the men's basketball tournament since 1987.

As part of their build-up for the next UAAP season later this year, the defending champions are participating in multiple preseason tournaments.

In fact, they're playing in three leagues simultaneously — the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, the PGFL Universities and Colleges Basketball League Invitational Tournament, and Pinoy Liga.

While some might see the stacked schedule as daunting, UP coach Goldwin Monteverde looks at it in a positive light as he wants his team to be battle-tested by the time the UAAP tips off.

"Actually maganda naman yung nakukuha naming exposure for everybody, getting ready for Season 85... Ito yung wala sa atin nung last season eh," Monteverde said after UP's win over UE in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday.

"So, every chance na makuha ng team to play together sa different leagues, [maganda] para sa amin to prepare for the season, for the coming season," he added.

The Maroons are also set for a pair of practice games in Iloilo.

Still, Monteverde knows that his team is feeling the fatigue. But hopes that when his other wards, including Filipino-American star Zavier Lucero, return from overseas, UP will get enough manpower to go around.

"Ramdam ko na rin yung pagod ng team but, ang goal kasi is, hindi pa kasi kumpleto yung team right now," said Monteverde.

"But siguro this coming week darating na yung ibang mga kasama namin," he added.