Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 10:45am
Brandon Vera (in blue)
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino MMA veteran Brandon Vera is keen on making another bid to become ONE heavyweight world champion after relinquishing his throne in 2021.

After a six-year reign in the Singapore promotion, Vera lost his strap to India's Arjan Bhullar with a TKO loss in ONE: Dangal in April last year.

He has yet to fight since then, but the 44-year-old said that he won't give up in taking back what was once his.

"Our goal, our dream is to bring our championship belt back home to the Philippines. That's my number one goal now." Vera said.

At the peak of Philippine fighters in ONE Championship, Vera was one of five Filipinos who held world titles simultaneously back in 2018.

He joined his compatriots in Team Lakay with Eduard Folayang (lightweight), Joshua Pacio (strawweight), Kevin Belingon (bantamweight) and Geje Eustaquio (flyweight).

Since then, only Pacio remains the active champion for the Philippines.

As Team Lakay works to seek redemption, Vera is doing the same.

But even more than that, the Filipino fighter said he is also looking at the big picture — inspiring the next generation of fighters.

"The only thing that's ever made me really happy about my reach and how far our reach is in the Philippines is when all the kids in the province know who I am," he said.

"For me, that’s a big deal. Like, they’ll tell me ‘I want to be a fighter like you. I want to fight in the ring,’ that’s the biggest deal to me," he continued.

Though Vera has yet to announce when he will be returning to the ONE Circle, he is eager to prove that he has more left in the tank.

