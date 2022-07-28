Alex Eala reaches W25 El Espinar/Segovia quarters as brother Miko falters in Tunisia

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala advanced to the quarterfinals of the W25 El Espinar/Segovia in Spain after sweeping Amy Zhu of the US in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The fourth seed in the tournament, Eala disposed of her older opponent in a match that lasted a little over an hour and a half.

Eala needed to fend off a tough challenge from Zhu, who had the opening frame tied at 4-all with an ace to cap it off.

But the 17-year-old held her serve to take back the 5-4 lead and the momentum to break the American's serve and hold on for the first set victory.

Buoyed by her gritty win in the opener, Eala zoomed to a 4-1 lead in the second set after a lengthy Game 5 that had three deuces.

Zhu retaliated in the next two games as Eala also struggled with her serve in the seventh game wherein she committed two double faults.

The Filipina caught a break, though, on Game 8 as she was able to return Zhu's service and get the break point to move a win away from the victory, 5-3.

Eala then held her serve to seal the result at 6-3.

She thus set up a clash with sixth seed Rosa Vicens Mas of Spain on Thursday.

In Tunisia, Eala's brother Miko fell in his singles bid in the M15 Monastir, losing 3-6, 4-6.

Still, Miko will still be competing as he plays a quarterfinals doubles match with Rafael Giotis of Germany also on Thursday. They face Maximus Jones of Thailand and Baolou Zheng of China — the third seed in the tournament.