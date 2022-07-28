^

Sports

Alex Eala reaches W25 El Espinar/Segovia quarters as brother Miko falters in Tunisia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 10:32am
Alex Eala reaches W25 El Espinar/Segovia quarters as brother Miko falters in Tunisia
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala advanced to the quarterfinals of the W25 El Espinar/Segovia in Spain after sweeping Amy Zhu of the US in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The fourth seed in the tournament, Eala disposed of her older opponent in a match that lasted a little over an hour and a half.

Eala needed to fend off a tough challenge from Zhu, who had the opening frame tied at 4-all with an ace to cap it off.

But the 17-year-old held her serve to take back the 5-4 lead and the momentum to break the American's serve and hold on for the first set victory.

Buoyed by her gritty win in the opener, Eala zoomed to a 4-1 lead in the second set after a lengthy Game 5 that had three deuces.

Zhu retaliated in the next two games as Eala also struggled with her serve in the seventh game wherein she committed two double faults.

The Filipina caught a break, though, on Game 8 as she was able to return Zhu's service and get the break point to move a win away from the victory, 5-3.

Eala then held her serve to seal the result at 6-3.

She thus set up a clash with sixth seed Rosa Vicens Mas of Spain on Thursday.

In Tunisia, Eala's brother Miko fell in his singles bid in the M15 Monastir, losing 3-6, 4-6.

Still, Miko will still be competing as he plays a quarterfinals doubles match with Rafael Giotis of Germany also on Thursday. They face Maximus Jones of Thailand and Baolou Zheng of China — the third seed in the tournament.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, SMB take fast lane to semis

TNT, SMB take fast lane to semis

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
In a pair of quarterfinal duels that essentially played out according to hierarchy, San Miguel Beer and TNT blew by their...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Creamline eye semis passage

PLDT, Creamline eye semis passage

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
PLDT and Creamline gun for semifinal berths today as they tackle Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo, respectively, in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

1 minute ago
Mateo Rivas upended No. 2 Darwin Cosca in the semis then clipped Joshua Diva, 6-3, 6-2, to snare the boys’ 16-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

By Rick Olivares | 21 minutes ago
Northern Division top seed Pasig King Pirates bucked the absence of GM Mark Paragua to blast the Rizal Batch Towers, 19-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour

Duque sparkles in North California junior golf tour

By Jan Veran | 29 minutes ago
Laurea Duque bucked a closing double-bogey and captured the 93rd San Francisco junior golf crown in California by four on...
Sports
fbtw
UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As part of their build-up for the next UAAP season later this year, the defending champions are participating in multiple...
Sports
fbtw
'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONquest

'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONquest

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Volunteers are one of the key parts of any big event. The Southeast Asian Games saw around 9,000 volunteers when the country...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with