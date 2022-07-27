^

Tamayo, Maroons tower over Warriors for solo Filoil lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 6:31pm
Tamayo, Maroons tower over Warriors for solo Filoil lead
Carl Tamayo
MANILA, Philippines — Carl Tamayo once again led the charge for the UP Fighting Maroons as they went 3-0 in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, beating UAAP foes UE 86-63 at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

Tamayo finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists to pace the Maroons in the wire-to-wire victory over the Red Warriors.

UP unleashed a 27-10 second salvo to pull away from UE after leading only by seven, 20-13, at the end of the first frame.

The UAAP champs led by as much as 29 points in the lopsided victory.

Malick Diouf and Bismarck Lina were the other Maroons in double-digit scoring with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Diouf also grabbed seven rebounds for the victors.

Abdul Sawat was the go-to for UE in the loss with 14 points.

With three victories, UP takes the early lead in the standings of Group A where they are joined by fellow UAAP teams Adamson Soaring Falcons and NU Bulldogs.

The three teams are undefeated with Adamson (2-0) and NU (1-0) having played less games than UP as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors are 0-2 along with the Arellano Chiefs, who carry the same record.

UP will play the College of St. Benilde next while UE will face Arellano on Wednesday, August 3.

