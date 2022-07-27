^

TNT disconnects Converge, moves on to PBA semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 5:08pm
MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Tropang Giga wasted no time in dispatching the Converge FiberXers, 116-95, in the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday to advance to the semis.

The wire-to-wire victory saw TNT score 70 points in the first two quarters en route to the demolition job.

Fresh from signing a three-year deal with TNT, the returning Mikey Williams scored 26 points to lead the Tropang Giga's push.

Four others from TNT scored in double-figures. Troy Rosario and RR Pogoy chipped in 18 and 16 points, respectively.

After the opening salvo, Converge was within striking distance, 20-30.

But a second frame where TNT was four points shy of doubling up Converge's scoring output, 40-22, put the game out of reach for the FiberXers.

At the half, TNT held a 28 point lead, 70-42.

Both teams went tit-for-tat in the second half as TNT kept their distance and tacked their biggest lead at 33.

Tyrus Hill top-scored for the FiberXers, who suffer a quarterfinals exit in their first playoff appearance as a franchise, with 18 points.

The defending champions wait for the winner of the quarterfinals series between the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the NLEX Road Warriors.

Magnolia leads the series, 1-0.

