Riot Games unveils 1st Star Guardian Art School in Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 5:06pm
Riot Games unveils 1st Star Guardian Art School in Philippines
Riot Games is inviting Filipino fans to experience Star Guardian in a one-of-a-kind event: the Star Guardian Art School.
Philstar.com / Michelle Lojo

MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games is bringing the alternate universe of League of Legends into reality with the opening of the Star Guardian Art School at the Moon Rabbit Cafe and Restaurant in San Juan City on July 29-31.

Star Guardian is a series of in-game character skins that portray League of Legend champions as high school students by day but fighting the forces of evil at night. It was first launched back in 2015 as a tribute to the anime genre "mahou shoujo" that focuses on young girls who possess magical abilities or powers.

"The Star Guardian universe is actually a world that the fans have been wanting to see again for such a long time and this includes players and anime fans in the gaming community. So we wanted to leverage on that, and really perfect timing too. At the end of the day, the essence of Star Guardian is it empowers young women and it is a celebration of the authentic representation of oneself that hopefully will resonate with the fanbase," said Joel Guzman, the country manager of Riot Games' operations in the Philippines.

Riot Games is inviting Filipino fans to experience Star Guardian in a one-of-a-kind event: the Star Guardian Art School. The exclusive three-day limited-time event sees the alternate universe come to life. Fans can show off their creativity by taking part in two different art workshops: do-it-yourself tote bags and badge pins and Hydro Dripping, where they can make Star Guardian themed items. 

Besides hosting the art school, Moon Rabbit Cafe and Restaurant will also serve exclusive Star Guardian themed drinks, which fans may enjoy while also checking out the Star Guardian music videos shown in the Cinematic Area.

“We are so excited to bring the Star Guardian Art School experience to fans, gamers and anime enthusiasts in the country to show appreciation for their loyalty and support. We hope the event can bring together the Filipino gaming and anime communities while Riot Games continue to identify local interests and opportunities for more title-related events in the future.” added Guzman.

Registration for The Star Guardian Art School is now open. Guests will need to book their preferred workshops and time slot via Eventbrite. Following health protocols, only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed entry and facemasks must be worn at all times.

