Kiwi Kai Kara-France represents Asia-Pacific in UFC flyweight title fight

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 4:56pm
Kara-France will be fighting Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title in UFC 277.
MANILA, Philippines – It’s four days away from the biggest fight of his life, but for Kai Kara-France, he is cool as a cucumber. Having been in mixed martial arts for 12 years now, the New Zealander has learned to temper his emotions and focus on the task at hand. 

After all, at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 31 (Manila time), Kara-France will be fighting Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title in UFC 277, which will be held at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. 

“This is everything we worked towards. It’s like a long 12-year camp to get to this position,” he described the magnitude of this fight. “This long ride has had its ups and downs, but you pick yourself up when you hit those speed bumps and get better as a fighter and a person. Now I am fighting for a world title. I am in a great place.”

That world title is a bit controversial as it will carry the interim tag as current holder Deivison Figueirido has been out for some time due to an injury to both his hands.

Figueirido has made it known that he is unhappy with the decision for others to fight for the belt in his absence. 

Kara-France though, cannot focus on that. He is riding a three-match win streak and will enter the Octagon a far different fighter when he faced Moreno back in 2019.

Oh, yes. This too is a rematch. 

When Moreno and Kara-France faced each other in December of 2019, Moreno won via unanimous decision. Since then, Kara-France has gone 4-1.

“There was stuff I had to work on, holes to fix,” said the Kiwi of his takeaway from the loss. “Confidence I can take away. I did well in the first round and he did well to adapt and he got the decision. I am looking forward to the challenge and rematch.”

In the time since they last fought, Kara-France has not only gotten married, but he too, has a son. This is what I do to provide for my family in order to give them the best life possible. My son is watching this and he will see what I am doing to be the best at what I do.”

That is even more motivation. 

“Being a husband and a father has helped calm me. It has given me the confidence and the motivation to go out there and fight and beat guys who have never lost before. It shows I have evolved.”

“I hope to turn this into a dog fight and I expect Brandon to be at his best.”

“As always, when I walk into that Octagon, I tap into that warrior mentality of my people which is in my blood. We are born into that and I channel that from my culture and ancestors.”

Kai Kara-France hopes to bring all of that to bear when he faces Moreno on Sunday for what will be the biggest fight of his life thus far.

UFC 277 will be shown on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application.

