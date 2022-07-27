Knights march strong in 3rd quarter to diffuse Heavy Bombers in Filoil tiff

Kobe Monje (in white) of Letran in the PBA D League

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights used a third quarter run to stymie the upset-seeking Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 79-66, in their Group B matchup in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

Leading only by a whisker at halftime, 33-32, the Letran Knights unleashed a third frame where they outscored the Heavy Bombers, 27-9, to blow the game wide open.

Related Stories Scorching start propels FEU past San Sebastian in Filoil cagefest

At the most lopsided point of the game, Letran was up by 20 points.

Kobe Monje paced Letran in the victory with 16 points and nine rebounds while Brent Paraiso and Paolo Javillonar added 21 markers combined.

JRU skipper Ryan Dela Rosa led his team with 14 points in the loss.

The Knights thus win their preseason opener while the Bombers are winless in two outings.

Next up for JRU are the Lyceum Pirates on Sunday while Letran faces FEU next on August 7.

Earlier, the NU Bulldogs pulled away late against the Arellano Chiefs, 78-64.

Mike Malonzo finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to pace NU while John Lloyd Clemente added 13 markers.

In the first game of the day, University of Perpetual Help defeated Emilio Aguinaldo College, 66-63, to barge into the win column.