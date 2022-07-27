^

UST destroys AMA by 71 points in PBA D-League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 3:54pm
UST destroys AMA by 71 points in PBA D-League
Nic Cabanero top-scored for UST with 19 points.
PBA Images

Games Thursday
(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)
1 p.m. – Wangs Basketball @26-Letran vs CEU
11 a.m. – Builders Warehouse-UST vs Marinerong Pilipino

MANILA, Philippines – Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas notched its first win in historic fashion, scoring a 71-point rout of hapless AMA Online in a 150-79 win in the PBA D League Aspirants' Cup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sherwin Concepcion led the way with a triple-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Growling Tigers scored the all-time second-highest winning margin in the PBA D-League behind Tanduay after its’ 76-point win against Zark's Burgers in 2017, 141-65.

Nic Cabanero backstopped him with 19 markers and five assists as eight more players barged into double digits for Santo Tomas that kept its playoff bid alive at 1-4.

"Napakasarap. Credit ito lahat sa mga bata because they worked so hard at unti-unti, nakakapag-adjust na sila,” said interim coach Albert Alocillo.

In the second game, EcoOil-La Salle clinched a playoff berth after a close 72-69 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare.

Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Kevin Quiambao starred for the Green Archers, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists including the go-ahead bucket in the last 9.3 seconds.

"Instinct ko na lang noong huli to take over. God-willing na-shoot naman," said Quiambao as the Green Archers followed up their big win against NCAA champion Letran to improve to 4-2.

"We're tired but this game is very important for both teams. At least nakaangat kami sa quarters," added mentor Derick Pumaren.

Winless AMA Online has been eliminated at 0-6 while also playoff-bound St. Clare slid to 3-3.

The scores:

First Game

Builders Warehouse-UST 150 – Cabanero 19, Wilson 18, Crisostomo 15, Concepcion 14, Manaytay 13, Baclaan 11, Herrera 10, Mantua 10, Pangilinan 9, Gesalem 9, Santos 7, Escobido 6, Stevens 4, Manalang 3, Canoy 2.

AMA Online 79 – Pineda 13, Baclig 13, D. Cruz 11, Malones 7, Villamor 6, Kapunan 5, De Vera 5, Gile 5, Camay 3, Yambao 3, Palana 3, K. Cruz 2, Ceniza 2, R. Cruz 1, Fuentes 0.

Quarterscores: 36-20, 72-34, 117-60, 150-79.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 72 – Quiambao 18, Manuel 11, Austria 10, Buensalida 9, Macalalag 6, Cortez 6, Estacio 5, Abadam 4, Nwankwo 3, Alao 0.

Adalem-St. Clare 69 – Fontanilla 14, Sablan 12, Manacho 10, Rojas 10, Estacio 6, Gamboa 6, Estrada 4, Sumagaysay 3, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Tapenio 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13, 30-35, 51-52, 72-69.

