Tough Scottish Open start looms for late-starting Saso

MANILA, Philippines – What she had failed to do on conventional but daunting championship courses, Yuka Saso hopes to achieve on a links layout as she kicks off her drive in the Scottish Open Thursday in Ayrshire, Scotland (Friday, Manila time).

With four missed cuts in her last six tournaments, including two majors, Saso is hard-pressed to check a skid that has dropped her to No. 22 in the world rankings and out of the conversation since finishing third in the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida last January.

And with the Dundonald Links course expected to test the elite field’s decision-making and execution off the mound, things could go a lot tougher for the ICTSI-backed ace to put up good numbers in the next four days and contend in the $2 million championship.

The par-5 No. 15, in particular, will be a risk-and-reward hole. Measured at 459 yards throughout the week and with the tee box on the left, players will hit down the left-hand side of the split fairway and should have an opportunity to reach the green in two if they find the fairway.

Coming off another abbreviated stint in last week’s Evian Championship in France, Saso faces an early test after drawing a late start at 2:10 p.m. at the front when conditions are expected to be at their toughest. Joining her in the group are Aussie Whitney Hillier and American Mina Harigae.

After missing the cut, Saso didn’t waste time and buckled down to work, polishing her long game and sharpening her iron play, particularly in hitting the ball low in expected windy conditions at Dundonald Links.

Ryann O’Toole, also of the US, beat Thai Atthaya Thitikul and Kiwi Lydia Ko by three last year to record her breakthrough victory. She launches her campaign at 8:43 a.m. at the back with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Swede Linn Grant.

Saso made a good run in the early going here last year, firing a 67 but floundered with 72 and 74 in the next two rounds before closing out with a 68 to tie for 15th.

The event also serves as tuneup for next week’s AIG Women’s Open, the season’s last major championship in Muirfield, also in Scotland.

In other top matchups in the first two rounds, world No. 1 Jin Young Ko clashes with Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and Slovenian Pia Babnik at 8:21 a.m., also on No. 10; world No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia tangles with England’s Georgia Hall and Swede Maja Stark at 8:32 a.m. at the back; and Lydia Ko collides with American Jennifer Kupcho and Hinako Shibuno of Japan at 1:48 p.m. on the first hole.