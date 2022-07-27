^

Sports

Tough Scottish Open start looms for late-starting Saso

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 3:38pm
Tough Scottish Open start looms for late-starting Saso
Yuka Saso
Photo courtesy of usga.org

MANILA, Philippines – What she had failed to do on conventional but daunting championship courses, Yuka Saso hopes to achieve on a links layout as she kicks off her drive in the Scottish Open Thursday in Ayrshire, Scotland (Friday, Manila time).

With four missed cuts in her last six tournaments, including two majors, Saso is hard-pressed to check a skid that has dropped her to No. 22 in the world rankings and out of the conversation since finishing third in the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida last January. 

And with the Dundonald Links course expected to test the elite field’s decision-making and execution off the mound, things could go a lot tougher for the ICTSI-backed ace to put up good numbers in the next four days and contend in the $2 million championship.

The par-5 No. 15, in particular, will be a risk-and-reward hole. Measured at 459 yards throughout the week and with the tee box on the left, players will hit down the left-hand side of the split fairway and should have an opportunity to reach the green in two if they find the fairway.

Coming off another abbreviated stint in last week’s Evian Championship in France, Saso faces an early test after drawing a late start at 2:10 p.m. at the front when conditions are expected to be at their toughest. Joining her in the group are Aussie Whitney Hillier and American Mina Harigae.

After missing the cut, Saso didn’t waste time and buckled down to work, polishing her long game and sharpening her iron play, particularly in hitting the ball low in expected windy conditions at Dundonald Links.

Ryann O’Toole, also of the US, beat Thai Atthaya Thitikul and Kiwi Lydia Ko by three last year to record her breakthrough victory. She launches her campaign at 8:43 a.m. at the back with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Swede Linn Grant.

Saso made a good run in the early going here last year, firing a 67 but floundered with 72 and 74 in the next two rounds before closing out with a 68 to tie for 15th.

The event also serves as tuneup for next week’s AIG Women’s Open, the season’s last major championship in Muirfield, also in Scotland.

In other top matchups in the first two rounds, world No. 1 Jin Young Ko clashes with Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and Slovenian Pia Babnik at 8:21 a.m., also on No. 10; world No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia tangles with England’s Georgia Hall and Swede Maja Stark at 8:32 a.m. at the back; and Lydia Ko collides with American Jennifer Kupcho and Hinako Shibuno of Japan at 1:48 p.m. on the first hole.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw

Four in fight to survive

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Eight teams made it to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup and four are now in must-win situations with their backs against the wall.
Sports
fbtw
Yuri Escueta takes San Beda coaching reins

Yuri Escueta takes San Beda coaching reins

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
San Beda has tapped new blood after it appointed Yuri Escueta as its men’s basketball team coach come the 98th NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Manila downs undermanned Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Valenzuela win

MPBL: Manila downs undermanned Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Valenzuela win

3 hours ago
Streaking Manila pounced on depleted Zamboanga and hacked out an 87-79 victory on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Knights march strong in 3rd quarter to diffuse Heavy Bombers in Filoil tiff

Knights march strong in 3rd quarter to diffuse Heavy Bombers in Filoil tiff

By Luisa Morales | 10 minutes ago
Leading only by a whisker at halftime, 33-32, the Letran Knights unleashed a third frame where they outscored the Heavy Bombers,...
Sports
fbtw
UST destroys AMA by 71 points in PBA D-League

UST destroys AMA by 71 points in PBA D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 54 minutes ago
Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas notched its first win in historic fashion, scoring a 71-point rout of hapless AMA Online in...
Sports
fbtw
Cash reward awaits Obiena for latest pole vault feats

Cash reward awaits Obiena for latest pole vault feats

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World No. 6 EJ Obiena would earn at least P250,000 as incentives from government and possibly more for setting a new national...
Sports
fbtw
Japan esports players with disabilities shoot down stereotypes

Japan esports players with disabilities shoot down stereotypes

3 hours ago
Street Fighter player Shunya Hatakeyama has muscular dystrophy, so he uses his chin to launch devastating combos. He is not...
Sports
fbtw
Scorching start propels FEU past San Sebastian in Filoil cagefest

Scorching start propels FEU past San Sebastian in Filoil cagefest

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
With 54 ticks left in the first quarter, the Tamaraws blanked the Stags, 19-0, after a jumper by Aeron Baganu.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with