Scorching start propels FEU past San Sebastian in Filoil cagefest

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 1:09pm
Patrick Sleat of the FEU Tamaraws
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws used a hot start to dispose of the San Sebastian Golden Stags, 62-55, in their Group B contest of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the FilOil EcoCoil Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

With 54 ticks left in the first quarter, the Tamaraws blanked the Stags, 19-0, after a jumper by Aeron Baganu.

San Sebastian was in peril of being scoreless in the first 10 minutes of the contest, but a free throw by Dylan Garcia with seven seconds left in the frame finally put the Stags on the board.

The cold streak continued for San Sebastian as FEU had its biggest lead of the game late in the second salvo, 29-5, off a Bryan Sanjonia triple with 2:30 left in the quarter.

But the Stags ended the half on a 10-3 run to cut the lead to 17, 15-32, at the halftime break.

It was in the third quarter where the Stags made it a ball game, in the same half where Sajonia was stretched out of the court due to an apparent injury.

San Sebastian outscored FEU in the third salvo, 21-11, to get within seven, 36-43, heading into the final frame.

After dominating the Stags in the first half, the T looked in trouble after LJ Gonzales also fouled out late in the contest.

With 2:30 left in the game, Rafael Are drove for the layup to get his team within three, 53-56.

But the Tams were able to convert on clutch free throws and baskets in the final minute of the game to hold on for the victory.

FEU thus barges into the win column after losing their first two assignments in the preseason tiff, while the Stags go 0-1 to begin their campaign.

Patrick Sleat paced FEU in the victory with 13 points.

Raymart Escobido top-scored for San Sebastian with 13 markers as well in the losing effort.

Both squads will face San Beda University next with FEU up first on August 3 then San Sebastian on August 5.

