^

Sports

MPBL: Manila downs undermanned Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Valenzuela win

Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 12:56pm
MPBL: Manila downs undermanned Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Valenzuela win
Patrick Cabahug continues to pile up points for Valenzuela.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Streaking Manila pounced on depleted Zamboanga and hacked out an 87-79 victory on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Paco Arena.

Banking on the solid plays of Ronnie Matias, Nat Consejo, Dan Sara, Marvin Lee and Joaquin Mariano, the Manila David Roxas Construction Stars pulled away, 81-65, en route to their fourth straight win and an even 5-5 slate in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines threatened for the last time at 77-83 on back-to-back triples by Reden Celda and Ralph Tansingco. But Consenjo completed a three-point play to seal the outcome that handed Zamboanga its first loss in nine starts.

Consejo posted 15 points, five rebounds and three assists to earn best player honors even as Matias flashed vintage form with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Lee wound up with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, Sara tallied 15 points and seven rebounds and Mariano 12 points and three rebounds.

Jayvee Marcelino, working overtime sans his twin brother Jaycee, notched 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Zamboanga, which also missed the services of Mon Mabayo, Jeff Comia and big men Jhyamo Eguilos and Alfie Grijaldo.

In addition, Med Salim did not play while veteran Chito Jaime was only fielded for less than six minutes by Zamboanga Coach Vic Ycasiano.

Celda finished with 12 points and Tansingco 11.

Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc. trounced GenSan, 80-69, to climb to 5-6.

High-flyer Jaymar Gimpayan led Valenzuela with 19 points and seven boards, followed by Ronjay Buenafe with 13 points and Patrick Cabahug with 11.

GenSan, which skidded to 4-5, got 14 points from homegrown Chris Masaglang and 10 each from Nicko Panganiban and Niko Elorde.

Michael Juico and Jay Collado joined the elite 1,000-point club as Nueva Ecija bested Bacoor, 97-76, and stretched its winning streak to 11 in the opener.

Jucio wound up with 19 points and earned best player honors while Collado contributed 7 points to complement the 16-point effort of John Bryon Villarias and the 10-point output of Jonathan Uyloan.

Bacoor, which fell to 2-5, got 19 points from RJ Ramirez, 18 from Mark Joseph Pangilinan and 10 from Mark Mantuano.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw

Four in fight to survive

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Eight teams made it to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup and four are now in must-win situations with their backs against the wall.
Sports
fbtw
Yuri Escueta takes San Beda coaching reins

Yuri Escueta takes San Beda coaching reins

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
San Beda has tapped new blood after it appointed Yuri Escueta as its men’s basketball team coach come the 98th NCAA...
Sports
fbtw

TNT, SMB eye semis berths

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
For top seed San Miguel Beer and No. 2 TNT, it’s time to reap the fruits of their hard work throughout the eliminations and during the mad dash for the coveted quarterfinal incentives.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena puts PATAFA row behind after COA report, World Athletics bronze

Obiena puts PATAFA row behind after COA report, World Athletics bronze

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Just days before Obiena jumped a new personal best and Asian record in the worlds held in Eugene, Oregon, he had a different...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Japan esports players with disabilities shoot down stereotypes

Japan esports players with disabilities shoot down stereotypes

29 minutes ago
Street Fighter player Shunya Hatakeyama has muscular dystrophy, so he uses his chin to launch devastating combos. He is not...
Sports
fbtw
Scorching start propels FEU past San Sebastian in Filoil cagefest

Scorching start propels FEU past San Sebastian in Filoil cagefest

By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
With 54 ticks left in the first quarter, the Tamaraws blanked the Stags, 19-0, after a jumper by Aeron Baganu.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 41 minutes ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Manila downs undermanned Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Valenzuela win

MPBL: Manila downs undermanned Zamboanga; Nueva Ecija, Valenzuela win

49 minutes ago
Streaking Manila pounced on depleted Zamboanga and hacked out an 87-79 victory on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup: Northern Division Quarterfinals Preview

Wesley So Cup: Northern Division Quarterfinals Preview

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
For some teams in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ second conference — the Wesley So Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with