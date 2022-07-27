^

Alex Eala downs Russian foe in W25 El Espinar/Segovia opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 9:37am
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala emerged victorious against Russia's Maria Bondarenko to move on to the Round of 16 in the W25 El Espinar/Segovia in Spain on Tuesday.

Fresh from tallying a new career-high in the WTA rankings, Eala beat Bondarenko, 6-4, 6-3, in a two-hour net fest.

Eala, who is seeded fourth in the tournament, jumped to an early 4-1 lead in the opening frame.

While a crucial break in Eala's serve got Bondarenko within one game, 4-5, late in the set, Eala was able to break the Russian right back in a game that saw three deuces to hold on for the first set victory.

In Set 2, Eala blanked Bondarenko early to get to a 3-0 advantage.

This proved insurmountable for the Russian as the 17-year-old cruised to victory, 6-3.

Eala faces Amy Zhu of the USA in the Round of 16.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is seeking her third title in an ITF tournament.

Meanwhile, her older brother Miko also qualified for the main draw of M15 Monastir in Tunisia after going through qualifiers.

Miko, who plays for US NCAA Division I program Penn State, faces Tao Mu of China in the Round of 32 of the main draw.

