PBA D-League: Marinerong Pilipino, Apex-SSC gain share of lead

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 6:03pm
Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
9 a.m. – AMA Online vs Builders Warehouse-UST
11 a.m. – Adalem Construction-St. Clare vs EcoOil-La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino and Apex Fuel-San Sebastian snatched the top seed with big wins against different foes as Wangs Basketball @26-Letran absorbed its first defeat in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Skippers drubbed AMA Online, 87-49, while the Golden Stags fended off Centro Escolar University, 71-62, to gain a share of No. 1 spot so far with identical 4-1 cards.

Both squads have also assured their places in the playoffs while beefing up their aspirations for a top-two finish that comes with an outright ticket to the semifinals.

Previously undefeated Letran suddenly lost steam in that race following a 94-87 loss against EcoOil-La Salle for a 3-1 record at third place with three games to spare.

Marinero relied on star guard Juan Gomez de Liaño, who exploded for 31 points and 16 rebounds on a leadership role after the promotion of veteran Jollo Go to the PBA (Blackwater).

James Una (17) and Ichie Altamirano (11), meanwhile, connived in San Sebastian’s fourth straight win to zoom to the top with Marinero.

But La Salle came through with the biggest win of the day as Gilas Pilipinas campaigner Kevin Quiambao flirted with a triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against back-to-back NCAA titlist Letran.

"We know what Kevin can bring to the table. He will make things happen for us and when he needed to score the basket, he made big shots," said coach Derick Pumaren as La Salle improved to 3-2.

AMA Online stayed winless at 0-5 as CEU slid to 2-3.

The scores:

First game

Marinerong Pilipino 87 – Gomez de Liano 31, Agustin 15, Lacap 11, Garcia 6, Gamboa 6, Nocum 6, Hernandez 5, Carino 4, Bonifacio 3, Bonsubre 0, Pido 0.

AMA 49 – Dela Cruz 12, Velchez 7, Fuentes 6, Gile 6, Pineda 5, D. Cruz 3, Baclig 3, Yambao 3, Kapunan 2, R. Cruz 2, Palana 0, Villamor 0, Romero 0, Ceniza 0, Camay 0.

Quarterscores: 10-15, 38-25, 63-35, 87-49.

Second game

EcoOil-La Salle 94 – Macalalag 18, Quiambao 15, Estacio 14, M. Phillips 13, Manuel 11, Nwankwo 9, Buensalida 4, Cortez 4, Escandor 3, Alao 2, Abadam 1.

Wangs-Letran 87 – Javillonar 19, Reyson 16, Paraiso 12, Caralipio 12, Sangalang 8, Yu 7, Tolentino 6, Monje 4, Bataller 3, Lantaya 0.

Quarterscores: 16-22, 38-42, 61-62, 94-87.

Third game

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 71 – Una 17, Shanoda 13, Altamirano 11, Are 8, Desoyo 6, Escobido 5, Felebrico 5, Cosari 3, Sumoda 2, Ventura 1, Calahat 0, Paglinawan 0, Suico 0.

CEU 62 – Santiago 20, Diaz 11, Bernabe 10, Santos 8, Balogun 7, Tolentino 2, Borromeo 2, Ancheta 2, Ferrer 0, Cabotaje 0.

Quarterscores: 13-15, 29-34, 53-49, 71-62.

